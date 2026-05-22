WORLDS: Samanski & Germany earn first win, Nurse assists in Canada's victory over Slovenia

SWITZERLAND – Josh Samanski had an assist in Germany's first win at the 2026 IIHF World Championship on Friday in a 6-2 win over Hungary, while Darnell Nurse produced another helper for Canada in a 3-1 result over Slovakia to remain unbeaten in Group B.

Mattias Ekholm & Sweden earned their third victory with a 3-0 shutout of Italy – their second clean sheet of the tournament – to improve to 3-0-0-2 and fourth in Group B.

Samanski was credited with a helper on Lukas Reichel's tally in the final minute of the middle frame that made it 3-0 for the Germans before they scored again only 39 seconds later through Samuel Dove-McFalls to lead by four after two periods.

Having never lost to Hungary at the World Championships, Germany extended that streak and leaped over them in the Group A standings with four points (1-0-1-3) – one back of the United States for fourth in the group and a place in the quarter-finals.

Samanski now has three assists in five games for Germany, who will face Austria next on Saturday in their second-last game of the preliminary stage.