WORLDS: Bouchard records three assists, sets up Canada's OT winner in 6-5 thriller over Norway

FRIBOURG, SUI – A 'Bouch-hard-earned' victory for the Red & White in Switzerland.

Evan Bouchard notched three assists, including the helper on Mark Scheifele's hat-trick winner 29 seconds into overtime, while Darnell Nurse also had an assist for Canada on Thursday in a wild 6-5 victory over Norway at the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

The Red & White trailed 2-0, 3-2 and 5-4 during regulation and needed a late equalizer from Ryan O'Reilly with 1:39 left in the third period that was assisted by Bouchard to get the game to overtime, where the Oilers defenceman found Scheifele at the back door to complete his hat-trick and the 6-5 victory less than half a minute into sudden death.

Bouchard led Canada with 26:55 total ice time – over five minutes more than the next closest teammate in Sidney Crosby at 20:24 – thanks to five power-play opportunities against Norway that saw the 26-year-old pick up an assist on Gabe Vilardi's tally that tied it up at 3-3 with under 12 minutes gone in the middle frame.