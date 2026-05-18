WORLDS: Oilers logging big minutes for their nations after Day 4 in Switzerland

Evan Bouchard & Darnell Nurse lead Canada in ice time in win over Denmark, Mattias Ekholm logs big minutes for Sweden in a loss to Czechia & more from Day 5 at the IIHF World Championship on Monday

IIHF-Crosby-s-long-memory-leads-to-win-05-18-2026_02_16_PM
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

FRIBOURG, SUI – The Oilers abroad in Switzerland continue to log big minutes for their nations on the international stage after action concluded on Day 4 at the IIHF World Championship on Monday.

Defencemen Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse were top-two in ice time for the Red & White in their 5-1 victory over Denmark on Monday to stay perfect in Group B action. Canada scored five times in the third period, with Sidney Crosby recording four assists to set a new tournament record, while Porter Martone (1G, 1A) and Macklin Celebrini (2A) each produced multiple points.

The two Oilers defencemen logged totals of 23:57 and 19:54 in the win that helped exact some revenge for last year's defeat to the Danes in the quarter-finals after the contest was tied at zero through 40 minutes.

It's the second game straight game that Bouchard & Nurse have led all their team in ice time, with Bouchard finishing with the most in each of their first three games in Switzerland.

In an exciting follow-up, Mattias Ekholm and Sweden were held in check by Czechia in a 4-3 defeat that saw the Tre Kronor fight back from three goals down to make it a one-goal game, but they couldn't find the equalizer to fall to their second loss at Worlds.

Ekholm led all Swedish blueliners with 23:51 in ice time – more than three minutes more than the next closest in Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Albert Johansson (19:51).

Josh Samanski was the lone Oilers skater to produce a point in Monday's results after coming up with a secondary assist late in the third period for Germany in a 6-1 defeat to hosts Switzerland at Swiss Life Arena in Zurich. 

After a scoreless opening frame, the Swiss scored five in the second before it was 6-0 in the third when Samanski made a great deflected pass on his backhand in the neutral zone to start the quick rush that led to Germany's only goal with 4:13 left.

Samanski was among the leaders in ice time for Germany, leading all of their forwards and trailing only behind Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider for the team high.

The Germans are winless and sit at the bottom of Group A with a minus-nine goal difference (11-2) as they prepare to face Isaac Howard and the United States on Wednesday, who fell 6-2 to Finland on Monday morning.

 Howard was sixth among U.S. forwards after finishing minus-two with 13:55 of ice time.

News Feed

WORLDS: Howard scores twice, Ekholm tallies another in victories for USA & Sweden

WORLDS: Bouchard collects first goal & Nurse adds an assist in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy

WORLDS: Nurse has two assists, Ekholm scores for Sweden in Canada's 5-3 opening victory

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Thursday's coaching staff changes

RELEASE: Oilers relieve Knoblauch & Stuart of coaching duties

BLOG: Bouchard, Nurse named to Canada's roster for Worlds

RELEASE: McDavid named finalist for Hart Memorial Trophy

BLOG: Howard to represent USA at Worlds

BLOG: Ekholm & Samanski to attend Worlds

TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks in his end-of-season media availability

GAME RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 2 (Game 6)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks (Game 6)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks (Game 6)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Ducks 1 (Game 5)

PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid & Dickinson game-time decisions; Ingram to start Game 5

RELEASE: McDavid named finalist for NHLPA's Ted Lindsay Award

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks (Game 5)

GAME RECAP: Ducks 4, Oilers 3 – OT (Game 4)