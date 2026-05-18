WORLDS: Oilers logging big minutes for their nations after Day 4 in Switzerland

FRIBOURG, SUI – The Oilers abroad in Switzerland continue to log big minutes for their nations on the international stage after action concluded on Day 4 at the IIHF World Championship on Monday.

Defencemen Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse were top-two in ice time for the Red & White in their 5-1 victory over Denmark on Monday to stay perfect in Group B action. Canada scored five times in the third period, with Sidney Crosby recording four assists to set a new tournament record, while Porter Martone (1G, 1A) and Macklin Celebrini (2A) each produced multiple points.

The two Oilers defencemen logged totals of 23:57 and 19:54 in the win that helped exact some revenge for last year's defeat to the Danes in the quarter-finals after the contest was tied at zero through 40 minutes.