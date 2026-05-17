WORLDS: Howard scores twice, Ekholm tallies another in victories for USA & Sweden

Isaac Howard scores twice for the United States in a 5-1 win over Great Britain while Mattias Ekholm scores again in Sweden's 6-2 victory over Denmark on Day 3 of the IIHF World Championship

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

SWITZERLAND – Isaac Howard scored twice for the United States in a 5-1 victory over Great Britain, while Mattias Ekholm got on the scoresheet again for Sweden in a 6-2 win against Denmark on Day 3 of the IIHF World Championship in Switzerland on Sunday.

Josh Samanski was held pointless in Germany's 2-0 defeat to Latvia.

Howard helped the Red, White & Blue get back on track from an opening defeat to the hosts on Friday in Group A after picking up the game-winner in the second period, being the second Oilers skater in as many days to score his first at the senior level after Evan Bouchard's in Canada's 6-0 shutout of Italy on Saturday.

The 22-year-old broke things open for the United States with 2:59 left in the middle frame by capitalizing on a mishandled pass in Great Britain's zone and showing patience to fire it short side on goaltender Ben Bowns to give his nation the lead for good.

Howard then made it 5-1 late in the third when he buried a power-play goal off the post from the right circle, giving him his first multi-point and multi-goal game at the Worlds in his sixth appearance after debuting in 2025 with one assist in four games.

Howard now has two goals and an assist through two games at the 2026 tournament.

After scoring in Sweden's loss to Canada to begin Group B action on Friday, the defenceman was back on the scoresheet in his nation's bounce-back win over Denmark by kicking off four unanswered from the Swedes with the opener at 10:16 of the first.

The 35-year-old took a drop pass from Viggo Bjorck crossing the blueline and blasted it past Ottawa Senators netminder Mads Sogaard, tying his career high at the tournament in goals in six fewer games than his 2014 total of two goals and five assists in 10 games.

Both Howard and Ekholm will be back in action on Monday for the United States & Sweden against Finland and Czechia, respectively, while Samanski & Germany will have an off day before returning against the United States on Tuesday.

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