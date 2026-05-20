WORLDS: Howard, Samanski & Ekholm all produce points for nations on Day 6 in Switzerland

SWITZERLAND – The Blue & Orange were all over the scoresheet in Fribourg & Zurich.

Isaac Howard's goal and assist for the United States in a 4-3 shootout victory over Josh Samanski & Team Germany headlined a productive slate of games for Oilers skaters who were in action Wednesday on Day 6 of the 2026 IIHF World Championship.

Howard played a leading role with his second straight multi-point game in the win, scoring his team-leading third goal of the tournament to erase a fast start from Germany that saw Samanski assist on Moritz Seider's quick opener before collecting a helper on Max Sasson's 2-1 tally over five minutes into the second.

Samanski went toe-to-toe with Howard by picking up an early assist on Seider's tally just a minute into regulation before going on to finish with the most faceoffs taken in 17:13 of total ice time, winning six of 16 draws, while also stepping up and scoring for Germany in the first round of the shootout.

Howard & the United States (1-1-0-2, eight points) created some separation in the Group A standings over Germany (0-0-1-3, one point) with the victory and will face Latvia on Friday. Samanski & Germany's next match is a crucial one against Hungary on Thursday as they look to pull themselves out of a relegation battle.