RELEASE: Oilers announce hockey operations updates

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced the following hockey operations promotions:

Michael Parkatti: Vice President, Analytics and Technology

Kirt Hill: Assistant GM, Player Procurement

Kalle Larsson: Assistant GM, Player Development and Innovation

Toby Salmelainen: Assistant GM, European Operations

Andreas Karlsson: Director, Player Development

Justin Mahe: Director, Hockey Operations and Player Experience

Michael Chan: President, GM and WHL Alternate Governor, Edmonton Oil Kings

Jamie Jackson: Director, Scouting, Edmonton Oil Kings

"We are pleased to be announcing these important promotions and updates today," said Stan Bowman, Oilers Executive Vice President and General Manager. "These talented individuals represent our continued efforts over the past number of months to improve our scouting, player development, hockey analytics and player services departments. Each of these areas is equally critical to our success now and in years to come, as is our increased focus on Europe as a growing source of exceptional hockey talent."

Michael Parkatti joined the Oilers in 2023 as Senior Director, Data and Analytics and provides the hockey operations department with valuable insight-driven recommendations. An established name in the world of hockey analytics, developing industry-standard metrics such as expected goals, Parkatti had previously provided the club with consultancy services from 2013 to 2015.

Recently, Parkatti welcomed three valuable members to his expanding analytics staff including Hassaan Inayatali as Senior Data Scientist, Jordan Vani as Hockey Data Engineer and CJ Gilroy as Full Stack Developer.

Kirt Hill, comes to the Oilers after spending the past eight seasons as the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings. In his new role, Kirt will lead the player procurement group which includes pro and amateur scouting as well as undrafted free agents. He had previously served as an amateur scout with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2017-18 and spent three seasons as the WHL’s Director of Hockey Operations and Manager of Player Development and Recruitment.

Kalle Larsson, who joined the organization in 2024, continues his work collaborating and consulting with fellow senior management and coaches for both the Oilers and AHL's Bakersfield Condors. In addition to overseeing staff members responsible for individual plans for prospect development, Kalle will also monitor Oilers skills and performance coaches to create similar plans for current players.

Toby Salmelainen, enters his third year with Edmonton and leads a newly formed group responsible for all European operations including amateur and pro scouting, free agent recruiting and player procurement. He will also lend his expertise and experience to European player development.

In his expanded role as Director of Player Development, Andreas Karlsson will now take a leading role in the creation and continuous oversight of individual development plans for drafted and signed prospects in the AHL, CHL, NCAA and Europe.

Justin Mahe begins his 17th season with the club originally working in player development before moving to hockey analysis eight years ago. In his new role, he will manage hockey operations budgeting, immigration and regulation compliance. He will also take the lead position in assisting new players in all areas of relocation to Edmonton and Bakersfield, delivering concierge-level support for free agent signings as well as dedicated settlement support for international players and their families.

Michael Chan begins his first season as President and General Manager of the Edmonton Oil Kings after serving five seasons as the club’s Director of Scouting. The Edmonton native had also worked as the team’s Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator from 2017-20.

Jamie Jackson assumes the Oil Kings Director of Scouting reins from Chan after working as an area scout for the team since 2021. He also most recently worked behind the bench as Head Coach and Director of Player Development at the Northern Alberta Xtreme Hockey Academy.