RELEASE: Oilers sign Aku Raty to one-year contract

Finnish forward led Liiga's Karpat in scoring this past season with 57 points in 51 games

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward Aku Raty to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value of $850,000.

Raty (6'0", 190 lbs.) spent the 2025-26 season with Karpat in Finland's Liiga, putting up a team-high 57 points (20G, 37A) in 51 games, which was tied for seventh most in the league.

The right-shot, Oulu, Finland native was originally selected in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes. He suited up in his lone NHL game on April 17, 2024 against the Oilers, recording one assist.

Over two seasons in the AHL from 2023 to 2025 split between the Tucson Roadrunners and Rockford IceHogs, the 24-year-old played 120 games and tallied 69 points (21G, 48A).

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