TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Thursday's coaching staff changes

Bowman on having the opportunity to make his own choice for Head Coach:
“There's an element of that, but this is the element of sports that's the toughest part, which is like when Kris came into the Oilers. He was the perfect coach at that time. He's exactly what that group needed to take them almost to the Stanley Cup, Game 7 and then Game 6, but as time passes, things change. As things change for the coaches themselves, the players change as well, and even the players who are here, they evolve. As they get a couple of years older, they need maybe different things, so what worked one year or for a couple of years, if it doesn't continue to work, then that's where we are in the results business.
"I think there's an element of that at play here, which is at this moment in time where we are sitting here today talking, we made the decision that we think a different voice can help us get to that next level. That is essentially the element of sports."
Bowman on improvements starting with the top of the lineup getting better defensively:
“I think that would help. There's no question that there's always that give and take. I've been fortunate to be around elite offensive players, and there is that fine line where they do things that no one else can do. There is an element of risk to that, so I think it's calibrating that. How can you take away from what they can do that no one else can? But you're right, there are elements of their game that at times weren't a strength, so that would help without a doubt. It's not just those guys. I think it goes across the lineup.
"I think sometimes when I've also seen this is when you have a team with some elite offensive players, and you're around those guys every day, watching them in practice, and you're on the bench watching them do this in games, you start to think, “Well, maybe I can try that,’ and then you've got players that don't have the ability to pull it off at nearly the success rate that the top guys do, and then they start trying to play that way and then that's a bad combination. So I think you're right. There's an element of that. I don't want to say it's just on them, though. I think that they can improve that part of their game, and I think our team in general can and needs to if we want to be successful.”
Bowman on some of the longer-tenured coaches in the NHL being with their teams for five-to-10 years as the Oilers look to make another change:
“Yeah, I understand what you're saying. I can't really speak to what happened before I got here. I think I'm just trying to react in the moment of where we are and what I think our team needs. I think continuity is good, for sure. I think with continuity, usually, where there's continuity, there's success. We have had success here so recently before that I can't speak as much to it, but it's a fair point that stability is a good thing. Obviously, that's something we have in mind. Whoever we choose to come in here, you're hoping it can be a long relationship, and you know that's the goal because I think stability is a good thing. But you have to react to where we are today and what we think will get us to that next level, and we felt that this was a necessary step.”
Bowman on reports of Evan Bouchard playing with a concussion during the playoffs:
“No, that's not accurate.”
Bowman on ownership of the season’s result by the top players after a challenging year or the Oilers:
“There's probably an element of accountability that's always good, like self-accountability. I think my experience talking to those players is that they recognize that when you don't reach your desired goals, you do have to find a way to improve. So that was my experience talking to them. I think there was frustration and disappointment with this year. I don't think anybody was walking out feeling great about where the team is. So I think, yes, to answer your question, there's an element of responsibility that's necessary, and hopefully the new coach can bring that out of these players.”