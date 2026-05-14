TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Thursday's coaching staff changes

Bowman on the internal pressure to win the Stanley Cup impacting decisions:

“That's an interesting insight. I do think there's an element to that, and I guess what I would say is I've learned over time that when you focus on the result, it's different than if you can focus on the process. Because the process doesn’t always lead to the result, but the process is what gives you the best chance to have the result that you all want.

“So I think you're right – it's no secret how desperate this group that's been here is to winning like they want it. They're so driven. But I think when you're focusing just on that last step of the process, then that's not the best way to do it. It's challenging. But I think what we have to do is a better job, not just the players or the coaches, but management is focused on the process because if we can get that right, the results typically will come from that. There's an element of randomness to sport, there's an element of luck, there's an element of bounces, but I think when you only focus on the result, it's not the best way to approach it.

"So that is something that we've talked about a lot in the last couple of weeks here, which is that we have to focus on the process of getting ourselves there. I think we saw that this year, where it's like we had an up-and-down regular season, but when it matters most, we'll flip that switch and be ready to go. I think we saw that it doesn't work that way. You’ve got to have your process set the table for where you're headed, and that's something we're going to focus on.”

Bowman on the timeline to hire a new Head Coach & Assistant Coach:

“I don't have a timeline on it. My simple answer would be we're going to go through a process like I just spoke about, but we're not looking to drag this out. It'll take as long as it takes. I don't know that yet. We're not going to rush into anything in the next couple days here, but I think we are going to let that play out. So we're not going to stretch it out any longer than it needs to be, whether that's a week, 10 days or two weeks.”

Bowman on any differences in philosophy between the coaches & management:

“I don't know if that was a big issue. I've always operated on the idea that at the end of the day, the coach has to coach the way he believes is right. They've got to win the game that night, and it gets difficult when you start mandating coaches. They have to play certain players in certain roles or certain minutes because then if things don't go well, you can't hold them accountable. But we didn't do that. It wasn’t always totally in sync, but I don't think any team in the league is. I don't know if that was a big issue. There are certainly some players whose roles maybe weren't what they should have been, but I don't think that was an overriding issue. I think that there's a balance between collaboration, which I think we did have, but at the end of the day, the coach has to do what he believes is best and then from there the results are judged. That's how we got to this point.

Bowman on consulting with Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl in the hiring process for a new coach:

“Yeah, we certainly will talk to them, but like they don't want to be choosing coaches. That's not their role, and they're in a different category than just a regular player. They're elite players that know this team and know their game, so I think we'll have conversations with them, but they're not choosing coaches. Number one, they don't want to do that. They don't have the depth of knowledge of how to interact with a coach and a manager. There are a lot of elements that they're just not privy to, and they don't want the pressure of choosing a coach. So they're not going to be picking the coach.

"But certainly, I think they will have conversations as we go through it, but they're not going to be in on the interviews or anything like that. I think it's more about general things about their game and our team in general. So yes, we'll talk to them, but they're not going to be in the decision-making.”