PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

"We dug ourselves a pretty big hole, and being able to get out of that and being where we are now, I don't think a lot of people would have thought that could have happened," he said. "So it just shows you what kind of group we have, the perseverance that we bring, the hard work and just the brotherhood that we had.

"Davo [McDavid] said it after one of our wins. We really proved to ourselves that when we stick together as a brotherhood and we just come together as a group, we can honestly get through anything and I 100 percent believe that. I think we've proved that this year."

The Oilers were 17 points back of the Canucks on Feb. 15, but have since pulled to within three points of Vancouver and the Pacific Division lead while also having a game in hand. Edmonton is currently riding the longest home point streak in the NHL this season with a 10-0-2 record and a +33 goal differential in their last 12 games at Rogers Place.

Knoblauch wasn't even behind the Oilers bench yet the last time these two rivals played, and since his appointment back on Nov. 12, Edmonton has compiled a 45-15-5 record – including a 26-4-3 return on home ice.

"With all of our games against teams, we always look at how they've been playing the last week or so and look at their trends," Knoblauch said. "If there's a game where we played them within recent memory, we'll look at that. But if it goes too far, you've got a different team. Often you change systems and there's so much going on, so that happened being the season. I'm not. I don't look at that very much.