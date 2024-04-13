PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid will remain out of the Oilers lineup on Saturday night and miss his third straight game with a lower-body injury when the Oilers host the Canucks at Rogers Place.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after Saturday’s optional morning skate that McDavid remains day-to-day but re-affirmed they’re just playing it cautious with their captain, hoping to get ahead of the issue before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs next weekend.
“He's been getting better and better every day,” Knoblauch said. “I guess we were more optimistic that it'd be a quicker turnaround, but it takes time and we're just being cautious. I think it'd be different if it was playoffs, but we want to make sure everyone, not only Connor, but the entire team is healthy and ready to go, and we're doing the best for every person on the team.”