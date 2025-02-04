PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

Mattias Ekholm will return from illness on Tuesday night while Kasperi Kapanen will play in his 500th NHL game on the third line on Tuesday night against his former team in St. Louis at Enterprise Center

Edmonton Oilers v St Louis Blues

By Jamie Umbach
ST. LOUIS, MI – Winger Kasperi Kapanen will play in his 500th NHL game against his former team on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers begin back-to-back road games this week at Enterprise Center against the St. Louis Blues.

"I think I have to be pretty proud of myself starting in the NHL and making my way up here, and you never want to take anything for granted," Kapanen said pre-game. "The ultimate goal was to play in the NHL one day, and now it's 500 games later, so it's a really cool moment. Hopefully, I play another 500."

Edmonton's pre-game skate this morning was optional, and lines are based on Monday's practice back at Rogers Place in Edmonton before they boarded a flight to St. Louis later in the afternoon to start their back-to-back set against the Blues.

The Oilers will wrap up their road trip on Wednesday when they visit United Center to face the Chicago Blackhawks.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are expected to play alongside one another on the top line with veteran Corey Perry after the two superstars contributed to a strong showing at five-on-five this past Saturday despite being unable to find the back of the net on Saturday in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

"I think over the course of the season, we're probably best having those two on separate lines, but there are times when I think it's good that they do get to play together," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "And last game against Toronto five-on-five, it was probably one of our strongest games that we played against a good team, so there's not much need to change up the line. A little tweak on the third and fourth lines, but pretty much all the same."

Kris speaks pre-game from Enterprise Center on Tuesday morning

The tweak that Knoblauch is referring to is the swapping of wingers Jeff Skinner and Kasperi Kapanen to the third line in exchange for Vasily Podkolzin and Connor Brown on the fourth line, while his top-six forwards and starting goaltender in Stuart Skinner are expected to remain the same from Saturday.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm participated in practice on Monday and is expected to return to the Oilers lineup alongside Evan Bouchard after missing Saturday's defeat to Toronto due to illness. The Blue & Orange felt the Swede's absence on the penalty kill and even strength, and his inclusion in the lineup on Tuesday will bring a lot of confidence defensively to the group.

"Mattias [plays a huge role] for us, whether he's playing against other teams top lines or contributing offensively," Knoblauch said. "His offensive numbers aren't as high as other top defencemen, but that's just because the other top defencemen are getting their power-play points on the first unit. But with five-on-five points, he's among the leaders in the last two seasons.

"Also on the penalty kill, he's huge there and usually starts with Emberson. Other guys, we certainly trust in those situations, but Ekky is a big part of that."

Kasperi speaks ahead of his 500th game on Tuesday vs. the Blues

View Edmonton's Projected Lineup vs. St. Louis below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Arvidsson - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Skinner - Henrique - Kapanen
Podkolzin - Janmark - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Klingberg
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

