PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar will draw into the lineup, and Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place to conclude a three-game homestand.
Philp will centre the fourth line alongside rookie Isaac Howard and Lazar on the wing when Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reverts back to using 12 forwards and six defencemen against the Blackhawks, having gone 11-and-seven for one game on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers.