PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Both Philp and Lazar will make their first appearances since suiting up in different games during last weekend's back-to-back on the West Coast against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. Lazar is set to make his home debut at Rogers Place, where he played four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings and won a Memorial Cup and two Ed Chynoweth Cups.

Rookie Matt Savoie is good to go on the third line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic after leaving practice early on Friday morning, while the top-six forwards and top-six defencemen for the Oilers will remain unchanged.

With David Tomasek a healthy scratch on Saturday, Coach Knoblauch said that winger Jack Roslovic will get an opportunity to play in the net-front role on Edmonton's top power-play unit that's 10-for-33 (30.3 percent) this season and 6-for-15 in its last five games.