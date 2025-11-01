PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks v Edmonton Oilers

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forwards Noah Philp and Curtis Lazar will draw into the lineup, and Stuart Skinner will get the start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night when they host the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place to conclude a three-game homestand.

Philp will centre the fourth line alongside rookie Isaac Howard and Lazar on the wing when Head Coach Kris Knoblauch reverts back to using 12 forwards and six defencemen against the Blackhawks, having gone 11-and-seven for one game on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers.

Kris talks before the Oilers host the Blackhawks on Saturday

Both Philp and Lazar will make their first appearances since suiting up in different games during last weekend's back-to-back on the West Coast against the Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken. Lazar is set to make his home debut at Rogers Place, where he played four seasons with the Edmonton Oil Kings and won a Memorial Cup and two Ed Chynoweth Cups.

Rookie Matt Savoie is good to go on the third line with Adam Henrique and Trent Frederic after leaving practice early on Friday morning, while the top-six forwards and top-six defencemen for the Oilers will remain unchanged.

With David Tomasek a healthy scratch on Saturday, Coach Knoblauch said that winger Jack Roslovic will get an opportunity to play in the net-front role on Edmonton's top power-play unit that's 10-for-33 (30.3 percent) this season and 6-for-15 in its last five games.

Stuart speaks about starting against Chicago on Saturday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Blackhawks below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Mangiapane
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Savoie - Henrique - Frederic
Howard - Philp - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

