PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

View Edmonton's projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender as they attempt to claim their 15th straight victory on Thursday against Chicago

GettyImages-1247176839

EDMONTON, AB – After a line shuffle in the third period on Tuesday seemed to spark the Edmonton Oilers on their way to collecting their 14th consecutive victory, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is electing to begin tonight's contest against the Chicago Blackhawks with the same combinations.

"We're gonna start the game tonight the way we finished last game," said Knoblauch.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were assembled on the top line with Zach Hyman during Thursday's morning skate in a move that sees Ryan Nugent-Hopkins drop down to the second line between Evander Kane and Warren Foegele, who both recorded goals in Edmonton's 14th straight win on Tuesday over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid and Hyman had been one of the NHL's most-productive lines with a 382-211 advantage in scoring chances and 65.71 GF% in 291:45 of ice time together this season, as per Natural Stat Trick, but the bench boss recognized his team's need to adjust entering the third period on Tuesday and hopes to see that effort translate to the start of tonight's meeting with the Blackhawks.

"I often think as coaches, we overreact," Knoblauch said. "We change things up more than they need to, and often it's up to the players to figure things out and work things out. There are times when you are changing things up for a strategy or line matches or something like that, but I think the last game, it was just ultimately we need to make a change. We were very stale. We needed to freshen things up and they responded in the third period."

Kris speaks to the media ahead of Thursday vs. Chicago

The line of Dylan Holloway, Ryan McLeod and Connor Brown out-chanced their opponents 10-3 in 3:46 of ice time together in Edmonton's last win over Columbus, and the trio will be back together to begin tonight's game against Chicago after impressing in the final frame of the 4-1 victory.

"It's only 20 minutes and probably four or five shifts that they've actually played together, so to say that they've really got chemistry or they are something that I really like, I don't know," Knoblauch said. "I know that McLeod, whoever he's been playing with, has been driving a line and doing quite well. He's had numerous linemates on the third line as our third-line centre, and he's been able to adapt and play left wing with Leon for a long stretch.

"Hopefully it's something that works with those three, but we'll see."

Netminder Calvin Pickard looks set to get the nod in between the pipes tonight with Stuart Skinner having made the last five starts for the Oilers, winning all of them to extend his win streak to 11 games and surpass Grant Fuhr for the longest in franchise history.

Pickard himself has won three consecutive starts after last making 18 saves in a 3-2 overtime victory on Jan. 11 over the Detroit Red Wings. The 31-year-old is 4-1-0 with a .906 save percentage and 2.69 goals-against average this season working in the backup role after being called up from the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 8.

"Yeah, they've been phenomenal for us. Both of us kept us in games whenever they're in and gave us a chance to find our legs in some of the games. So they've been great for us.

Leon addresses the media ahead of facing the Blackhawks

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Chicago:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Foegele
Holloway - McLeod - Brown
Janmark - Ryan - Gagner

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Erne assigned to Bakersfield, Kemp recalled

POST-GAME: Skinner & Desharnais savour Oilers victories

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blue Jackets 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blue Jackets 

FEATURE: Perry bringing his valued pedigree to Oil Country

TALKING POINTS: Perry & Holland speak after forward signs one-year contract

GENE'S BLOG: Lucky Number 13

RELEASE: Oilers sign Perry to one-year contract

RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Flames 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames

PROJECTED LINEUP: Holloway back for the Battle of Alberta

RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway, loan Hamblin

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames 

BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers