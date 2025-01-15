PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Wild

ST. PAUL, MN – Forward Noah Philp will play on a line with Kasperi Kapanen and Corey Perry while goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start between the pipes on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center against the Minnesota Wild.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm was the only player not on the ice for the Oilers during their full-team skate this morning, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch saying that the Swedish blueliner is a game-time decision for tonight.

Philp has re-joined the Oilers in Minnesota after being recalled for his second NHL stint on Tuesday from the Bakersfield Condors, where he was playing well with nine goals and eight assists in 28 AHL games.

“Steadily progressing,” Philp said. “I feel like I've been working a lot on my speed and just keeping my legs moving and being effective and having a good stick all over the ice and hoping to put that into play here.