PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sabres

BUFFALO, NY – Defencemen Mattias Ekholm and John Klingberg will remain out of the lineup for the third straight game on Monday night when the Edmonton Oilers begin a four-game road trip at KeyBank Center against the Buffalo Sabres.

Both blueliners are currently nursing minor issues, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said it's important not to force either one of them into playing through an injury with 19 regular-season games remaining and playoffs on the horizon.

"Where we are in the season, I think it's really important that we rest and recover – especially with Ekholm," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "For as much hockey he's played, didn't have the break over the 4 Nations, which would have been very beneficial for him. We just obviously want to get those guys as healthy as possible for the stretch."

Winger Jeff Skinner will return to the lineup in a third-line role with Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown against his former Buffalo Sabres team, where he spent six seasons from 2018-24.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will make his third consecutive start in goal.