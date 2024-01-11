PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings

DETROIT, MI – Calvin Pickard is expected to start in net for the Oilers against his former team on Thursday as they strive for a ninth consecutive victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pickard spent three seasons with the Red Wings organization between 2019 and 2022, suiting up for 12 games with the NHL squad while spending most of his time wirh the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 31-year-old goaltender is 3-2-0 with the Oilers this season, sporting a tidy 2.82 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. His last start was New Year's Eve in Anaheim when he turned aside 28 of 30 Ducks shots he faced in a 7-2 Edmonton victory.

Based on morning skate at Little Caesars Arena, the rest of the Oilers lineup looks to remain intact as they aim to equal the franchise-best win streak.

Sam Gagner and Philip Kemp were the extra skaters during the team's morning session.