PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings

View Edmonton's projected forward lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Thursday's road matchup in Detroit

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

DETROIT, MI – Calvin Pickard is expected to start in net for the Oilers against his former team on Thursday as they strive for a ninth consecutive victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Pickard spent three seasons with the Red Wings organization between 2019 and 2022, suiting up for 12 games with the NHL squad while spending most of his time wirh the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins.

The 31-year-old goaltender is 3-2-0 with the Oilers this season, sporting a tidy 2.82 goals-against average and .904 save percentage. His last start was New Year's Eve in Anaheim when he turned aside 28 of 30 Ducks shots he faced in a 7-2 Edmonton victory.

Based on morning skate at Little Caesars Arena, the rest of the Oilers lineup looks to remain intact as they aim to equal the franchise-best win streak.

Sam Gagner and Philip Kemp were the extra skaters during the team's morning session.

The Oilers battle their way to a 2-1 win over the Blackhawks

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Detroit:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - Ryan - Brown
Erne - Hamblin - Janmark

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

