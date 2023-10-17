PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Predators

NASHVILLE, TN - The Edmonton Oilers held a full-team skate on Tuesday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

As they were at practice in Edmonton before the team travelled to Tennessee on Monday, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were paired up with Evander Kane on the club's top line.

Warren Foegele is expected to get a look at left wing on the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, while Connor Brown will play with Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway and form a formidable third line with the pair of younger forwards.