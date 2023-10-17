News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators

PREVIEW: Oilers at Predators
BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday 

BLOG: Ekholm anticipating an emotional return to Nashville on Tuesday
BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas

BLOG: Oilers committed to earning more chances in high-danger areas
GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm

GENE'S BLOG: Home Away From Ekholm
GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton

BLOG: Erne persists through professional tryout to earn NHL contract in Edmonton
BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener

BLOG: Ekholm set to return to Oilers lineup for Saturday's home opener
FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley

FUTURE WATCH: Condors open campaign with 3-2 victory over Coachella Valley
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (10.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks
BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact

BLOG: Holloway hoping to continue having a positive impact
BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice

BLOG: Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to two-way contract
RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District

RELEASE: Home Opener Plaza Party to be held in ICE District
BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat

BLOG: Oilers re-evaluating their effort after opening-night defeat
GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Canucks 8, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (10.11.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (10.10.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Predators

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for tonight's road match in Nashville against the Predators

GettyImages-1248001967
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

NASHVILLE, TN - The Edmonton Oilers held a full-team skate on Tuesday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

As they were at practice in Edmonton before the team travelled to Tennessee on Monday, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid were paired up with Evander Kane on the club's top line.

Warren Foegele is expected to get a look at left wing on the second line alongside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, while Connor Brown will play with Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway and form a formidable third line with the pair of younger forwards.

Mattias Ekholm led the stretch circle ahead of what will be his first game back at Bridgestone Arena as a member of the opposing team after suiting up for 794 NHL games with the Predators from 2011 to 2023, while Vincent Desharnais was the extra defender rotating in on the third pairing.

Netminder Jack Campbell was in the starter's net and looks poised to defend the crease after he and Skinner split the club's opening two losses to the Vancouver Canucks.

View the full Oilers projected lineup vs. Nashville below:

Kane - McDavid - Draisaitl
Foegele - RNH - Hyman
Holloway - McLeod - Brown
Erne - Janmark - Ryan

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Broberg

Campbell
Skinner