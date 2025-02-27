PROJECTED LINEUP: Nurse out for Thursday's Cup Final rematch against the Panthers

SUNRISE, FL – Defenceman Darnell Nurse will sit out Thursday's rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Panthers with an undisclosed injury, while winger Jeff Skinner will be back in a top-six role as Edmonton looks to break out of its four-game losing skid at Amerant Bank Arena.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that Nurse is day-to-day and will hopefully be available as soon as Saturday's final game of their five-game East Coast road trip against the Carolina Hurricanes. Nurse's absence will see Troy Stecher move to the left side of the second pairing next to Ty Emberson, while Brett Kulak will play alongside John Klingberg, who was out of the lineup on Tuesday against Tampa Bay after playing back-to-back games on the weekend.

Up front, Skinner's return on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson will bump rookie Matt Savoie from the lineup after Coach Knoblauch elected to go with a more veteran lineup to make his team harder to play against and give his longer-tenured players a shot at facing the Panthers in the building where they fell 2-1 in Game 7 of last season's Stanley Cup Final on June 27.

"Leo is pretty dominant down the middle. He's got great vision and I think as winger, you've got to try and take advantage of the space he creates," Skinner said. "And then Arvy, he's been playing great. He's got a tremendous amount of speed and is a handful on the forecheck, so I think getting in the zone and trying to read off those guys is probably the number one sort of thing going forward.

"Those are two good players and I think it's going to be fun to play with them."