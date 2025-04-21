PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 1)

LOS ANGELES, CA – Winger Trent Frederic will be a game-time decision for the Edmonton Oilers tonight as they get set to face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 1 of their first-round series at Crypto.com Arena.

Frederic has benefitted from having a few extra days of recovery and practice to build himself up to potentially make his return to the Oilers lineup to begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight after he was limited in the regular season to only one appearance with Edmonton.

"I'm feeling good. I think everything's been going well," Frederic said pre-game on Monday. "I've gotten a good amount of skates under me and I'm fortunate enough that we have a Monday game to start the series, so that's been great. It's been good to skate with the guys."

The 27-year-old would likely slot in on the third line next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner and would give the Oilers an extra dimension when it comes to speed, size and skill if he's given the green light to face the Kings tonight.

"I'm not trying to think about challenges – just go out and get my feet moving, play physical to start, and get into the game right away," he said. "I know playoff hockey from my past experience. I feel like the first 10 or 20 minutes, it's very fast and different than regular season, so I think everyone's gonna be playing at a high pace. It's gonna be physical. It'll be pretty fun."