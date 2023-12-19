PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Islanders

ELMONT, NY – The Edmonton Oilers held a full skate at UBS Arena on Tuesday morning ahead of opening a three-game road trip tonight against the New York Islanders.

As expected based on Head Coach Kris Knoblauch's post-practice comments on Sunday, Evander Kane will join the top line with Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman in a bid to provide some scoring balance to the lineup and shake up the top-six forwards in anticipation of not having last change on this road trip.

Nugent-Hopkins was moved to the left wing of Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele's line after the longest-tenured Oiler seemed to find chemistry alongside McDavid and Hyman with a 99-42 advantage in scoring chances over 112:52 of ice time together this season, as per Natural Stat Trick.

"Especially when we go on the road, we switch up our top two lines a little bit," Knoblauch said. "Putting Nuge with Leo, we felt that we needed to get more scoring throughout our lineup. But also, hitting the road, the opposition can match up lines and get their deep pairs and their checking line out against our top line so much easier than if were at home with our last change. So hopefully, that's something that definitely benefits that second line, but also our whole team."