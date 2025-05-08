PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights (Game 2)

Edmonton aims to take a 2-0 lead back to Oil Country with another victory at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of their Second Round series against the Golden Knights on Thursday night

Edmonton Oilers v Vegas Golden Knights - Game One

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Edmonton Oilers look to bring a 2-0 lead back to Oil Country using the same lineup that’s earned five straight comeback victories on Thursday night in Game 2 of their Second Round series against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena.

Following yesterday’s heavily optional practice, the Oilers were at full strength for Thursday’s pre-game skate with their lines and defence pairings the same from Tuesday’s 4-2 win in Game 1, while Calvin Pickard was once again in the starter’s net ahead of making his sixth consecutive start as the only undefeated goalie in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It's obviously the biggest stage,” Pickard said. “I like to think I'm doing my job for the most part, but we're playing well as a team and we're really connected. I just want to continue to do my job.

The netminder has done just that with a 5-0-0 record, 2.76 GAA and .891 save percentage this postseason, making the necessary 17 saves on 19 shots on Tuesday night to backstop the Oilers to their fifth straight win after the offence clicked for four unanswered goals.

After taking some time off on Wednesday, the Oilers are feeling sharp and energized following this morning’s pre-game skate for their opportunity tonight to take a stranglehold on the series before heading back to Edmonton for Games 3 & 4 at Rogers Place.

“Obviously, you're playing every other day, but there's a lot of rest time,” Pickard said. “We took it pretty easy yesterday. We got some more energy back in us and got a good skate together this morning, and we’re ready to go do it again.”

Calvin speaks prior to making the start in Game 2 against Vegas

Pickard has seen the defence in front of him help alleviate pressure by locking down their breakout passes, which led to more offensive zone time

I think last game is breaking the puck out. Didn't spend much time in our own zone. Got the pucks up to the forwards quickly, and for that reason, we had a lot of ozone time and, you know, kind of grinded them down there and, you know, they were just trying to get it out and then change, and then we just kind of transitioned back. So last two periods is definitely our game, and we want to get back to that right away.

View the Oilers Projected Game 2 Lineup vs. Vegas below:

Draisaitl - McDavid - Perry
Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Frederic - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Janmark - Arvidsson

Nurse - Bouchard
Walman - Klingberg
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

