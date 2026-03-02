RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski & Howard from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have recalled forwards Josh Samanski and Isaac Howard from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The team also assigned forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenceman Alec Regula to the Condors after they cleared waivers, and placed forward Mattias Janmark on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Samanski has scored eight goals and 23 assists in 44 games with Bakersfield this season, as well as two assists in five games with Edmonton. The 23-year-old also competed for Germany at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Howard has tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 30 games with the Condors this season, as well as two goals and three assists with the Oilers.