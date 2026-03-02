RELEASE: Oilers recall Samanski & Howard from Condors

Mangiapane & Regula assigned to Bakersfield, Janmark placed on LTIR as part of Monday's transactions

GettyImages-2258621750
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have recalled forwards Josh Samanski and Isaac Howard from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The team also assigned forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenceman Alec Regula to the Condors after they cleared waivers, and placed forward Mattias Janmark on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Samanski has scored eight goals and 23 assists in 44 games with Bakersfield this season, as well as two assists in five games with Edmonton. The 23-year-old also competed for Germany at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

Howard has tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 30 games with the Condors this season, as well as two goals and three assists with the Oilers.

Howard's first NHL goal gives the Oilers a 2-0 lead in Ottawa

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Sharks 5, Oilers 4

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Kings 1

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Ducks

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

OLYMPICS: McDavid, Canada settle for silver in 2-1 overtime loss to United States

OLYMPICS: McDavid's two assists help Canada rally past Finland in semifinal

OLYMPICS: McDavid sets new records as Canada avoids upset to Czechia in quarterfinal

RELEASE: Coffey to rejoin Oilers coaching staff

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl records helper as Germany falls to Slovakia in quarterfinal

OLYMPICS: Samanski makes big strides at Milano Cortina 2026

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Samanski both score as Germany advances with 5-1 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl, Germany to face France in qualifying round after 5-1 defeat to USA

OLYMPICS: McDavid makes Olympic history as Canada tops Group A with 10-2 win over France

OLYMPICS: Draisaitl picks up helper for Germany in 4-3 loss to Latvia

OLYMPICS: McDavid continues his dominance with three points in 5-1 win over Switzerland