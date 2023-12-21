PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

NEWARK, NJ – The Edmonton Oilers will begin their first back-to-back set of the season on Thursday night at Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils as they attempt to put an end to a three-game losing streak.

The Oilers didn't hold a morning skate, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after Wednesday's practice that Calvin Pickard will start between the pipes tonight versus New Jersey before Stuart Skinner takes the second leg of the back-to-back on Friday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Pickard made 30 saves on Dec. 10 in a 4-1 victory over the Devils at Rogers Place and is 1-2-0 this season with a .901 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average.

One of the NHL's hottest lines in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman looks set to link back up after starting Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to the New York Islanders apart before being reunited in the game's second half.

Winger Connor Brown was the extra forward on Wednesday with Sam Gagner lifted to the third line at right wing alongside Mattias Janmark and Ryan McLeod.

Adam Erne joined Derek Ryan and James Hamblin on the fourth line and could make his return to the Oilers lineup for the first time since last suiting up on Nov. 28 in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.