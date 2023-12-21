PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings and starting goaltender for Thursday's game at Prudential Center against the Devils

GettyImages-1443686697
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

NEWARK, NJ – The Edmonton Oilers will begin their first back-to-back set of the season on Thursday night at Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils as they attempt to put an end to a three-game losing streak.

The Oilers didn't hold a morning skate, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed after Wednesday's practice that Calvin Pickard will start between the pipes tonight versus New Jersey before Stuart Skinner takes the second leg of the back-to-back on Friday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

Pickard made 30 saves on Dec. 10 in a 4-1 victory over the Devils at Rogers Place and is 1-2-0 this season with a .901 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average.

One of the NHL's hottest lines in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman looks set to link back up after starting Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to the New York Islanders apart before being reunited in the game's second half.

Winger Connor Brown was the extra forward on Wednesday with Sam Gagner lifted to the third line at right wing alongside Mattias Janmark and Ryan McLeod.

Adam Erne joined Derek Ryan and James Hamblin on the fourth line and could make his return to the Oilers lineup for the first time since last suiting up on Nov. 28 in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kris speaks to the media after Wednesday's practice in Newark

View the Oilers lines from Wednesday's practice:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Foegele
Janmark - McLeod - Gagner
Erne - Hamblin - Ryan
Brown

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Gleason

News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils (12.20.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1

GAME RECAP: Islanders 3, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Islanders (12.19.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Islanders
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Islanders (12.19.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Islanders
PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders (12.18.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders
GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

GENE'S BLOG: Most Wonderful Time Of The Year
GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1 (12.16.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Panthers
PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers (12.16.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard getting the start in goal against the Panthers
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers (12.16.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers
GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game

BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1
Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson

Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks