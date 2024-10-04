PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks

Darnell Nurse & Ty Emberson are set to debut as the second D pair while Noah Philp will continue his audition at fourth-line centre tonight in Edmonton's pre-season finale in Vancouver

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

VANCOUVER, BC – As close to a dress rehearsal as you can get.

Oilers defencemen Darnell Nurse and Ty Emberson are expected to make their first appearance together as the Blue & Orange's second defensive pairing in their final pre-season tune-up at Rogers Arena against the Canucks on Friday night.

The two blueliners are projected to begin the regular season on Oct. 9 versus Winnipeg as Edmonton's second pair behind Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, but tonight will be their first shot at playing together for a full 60 minutes of exhibition action after Nurse's return to competitive action was delayed due to injury.

Nurse recorded a team-high 22:17 of ice time for the Oilers during his pre-season debut on Wednesday in Seattle and finished with six hits, three blocks and a -3 plus/minus skating next to professional try-out Travis Dermott in a 6-2 defeat to the Kraken.

"Hopefully there's some chemistry there," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said pre-game. "They've been practicing together, and hopefully, they can pick up and look like they've been playing years together. But there's going to be some getting used to each other, and to get over that, I think the most important part of it is the communication – talking after every shift... I think the more they can talk, the more the chemistry they can build and go from there."

Defenceman Brett Kulak was paired with right-shot Troy Stecher on the club's third pairing. Stecher signed a two-year extension with the Oilers this offseason after his trade-deadline deal from Arizona and is looking forward to contributing to a better defensive effort from the Oilers this preseason.

"I think a big emphasis has been keeping the puck out of our net," Stecher said. "I know it's preseason, but we've given up six, three and four different times, so the practice has definitely ramped up, and the competition level's a little higher.

"I think because of that, we've definitely worked on our D zone. So I think that's kind of the main focus of our group tonight is playing a five-man unit defensively and understanding that if we take care of our own zone, the offensive side is going to come."

Centre Noah Philp took line rushes during Friday's pre-game skate next to wingers Vasily Podkolzin and Corey Perry on the fourth line as the 26-year-old continues to audition for the club's 13th forward spot to begin the 2024-25 NHL season, which officially started this morning over in Europe with the NHL Global Series between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils.

Forward Derek Ryan was a late arrival at practice and is "day-to-day" after finishing the pre-game skate as one of the club's extra forwards with Drake Caggiula and Raphael Lavoie, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. Though he won't play tonight, the veteran is expected to be fine for Sunday's practice following a scheduled day off for the team on Saturday.

The Oilers have until Monday afternoon at 3:00 pm MT to make their final decisions and submit their opening-night roster.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner will play the full 60 minutes for Edmonton tonight after making 21 saves on 23 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory over the Canucks during his last appearance on Monday night on home ice.

Olivier Rodrigue was tagged for four goals on 22 shots in Seattle on Wednesday and rotated in with Calvin Pickard at Friday's pre-game skate, so with no clear determination, we'll have to wait until warmups at Rogers Arena to find out the Blue & Orange's backup.

View the Oilers projected lineup vs. Vancouver below:

RNH - McDavid - Hyman
Skinner - Draisaitl - Arvidsson
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Podkolzin - Philp - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Kulak - Stecher

Skinner
Rodrigue/Pickard

