PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO – The Edmonton Oilers will begin Thursday night's meeting with the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center using the same middle-six line combinations that helped lead to their five-goal third period on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Dylan Holloway started that offensive outburst in Edmonton's 8-4 victory with his third goal of the season just 44 seconds into the final frame while playing on a line with Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl. The 22-year-old will look to continue making the most of his top-six opportunity when he rejoins the two strong and skilled forwards tonight to provide an element of speed to the line combination.

"I'm playing with two great players. I think it's a great opportunity for myself and I'm really excited to see how things go," Holloway said.

"The big thing though is that I have got to stick to my game; definitely read off those guys, kind of let them talk to me and let them tell me what's what in the top six. But I think the big thing for me is just play my game, try and play as simple as I can and get them the puck."