PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL – The personnel will be the same but there's a small tweak to the forward lines expected as the Oilers open a three-game road trip against the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Based on morning skate line rushes at United Center, the team's third line is now Evander Kane, Derek Ryan and Connor Brown, while Adam Erne, James Hamblin and Mattias Janmark make up the other bottom-six trio.

Sam Gagner participated in the skate as well but is not expected to return to the lineup on Tuesday, while defenceman Philip Kemp was also on the ice after getting recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Monday.

Stuart Skinner is expected to start vs. the Blackhawks and is 12-2-0 in his last 14 games.