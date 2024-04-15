PROJECTED LINEUP: McDavid ready to return against San Jose

EDMONTON, AB – “I’ll play tonight,” Connor McDavid said.

Those three words are exactly what Oilers fans and McDavid’s teammates had hoped to hear following Monday's morning skate at Rogers Place after their captain confirmed that he'll make his return to the lineup tonight against the Sharks following a three-game absence with a lower-body injury.

After taking a week to recover from his minor ailment, McDavid feels ready to go for Edmonton’s final home game of the regular season and believes he’s balanced his recovery as well as he could have throughout the entire process, trying to maintain sharpness and get back to full health before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I think it's a balance of everything,” he said. “Obviously, it’s a balance of health and making sure you're ready to go; making sure your game's where it needs to be.”

McDavid hasn’t suited up since suffering the injury late in the third period of a 4-2 win over the Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome more than a week ago in the Battle of Alberta. If he wasn’t going to play this week, that would’ve been almost two full weeks without game action for the captain, which to him is not a comfortable feeling heading into the most important part of the year.

“20-plus days between games isn’t really an option for me, so I'll get one in here tonight,” he continued.