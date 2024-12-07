PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to face former Blues team on Saturday

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Kasperi Kapanen will continue in his top-six role with the Edmonton Oilers against his former team on Saturday night when the St. Louis Blues visit Rogers Place.

"It's been a couple of weeks since I last saw them, so I'm excited to play against these guys," he said pre-game. "Just try to keep control of my emotions, but I don't think that'll be a problem. Like I said, it will be more fun than anything, and we'll try to beat these guys today."

The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the Blues on Nov. 19 with two of their top-six forwards, Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson, out with injuries, and the Finnish forward has been a strong all-around addition to the Blue & Orange with a goal and an assist in six games.

"I think just be myself, play the same way, just be aggressive and use my skating," he said. "And obviously, playing with Leon and Connor, just get them to puck as much as possible and go to the net. Hopefully, good things will happen."

With the return of Hyman for Thursday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Kapanen moved to the second line next to Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl.