PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to face former Blues team on Saturday

Kapanen will face St. Louis for the first time since being claimed off waivers, while Broberg & Holloway return to Rogers Place as members of the Blues on Saturday

New York Rangers v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Kasperi Kapanen will continue in his top-six role with the Edmonton Oilers against his former team on Saturday night when the St. Louis Blues visit Rogers Place.

"It's been a couple of weeks since I last saw them, so I'm excited to play against these guys," he said pre-game. "Just try to keep control of my emotions, but I don't think that'll be a problem. Like I said, it will be more fun than anything, and we'll try to beat these guys today."

The Oilers claimed Kapanen off waivers from the Blues on Nov. 19 with two of their top-six forwards, Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson, out with injuries, and the Finnish forward has been a strong all-around addition to the Blue & Orange with a goal and an assist in six games.

"I think just be myself, play the same way, just be aggressive and use my skating," he said. "And obviously, playing with Leon and Connor, just get them to puck as much as possible and go to the net. Hopefully, good things will happen."

With the return of Hyman for Thursday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Kapanen moved to the second line next to Vasily Podkolzin and Leon Draisaitl.

Kasperi talks to the media ahead of Saturday vs. his former team

"You never know what to expect from a player picked up off waivers, and we looked at him before and had some interest in him coming in," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We were missing Zach at the time and Arvidsson, and we were really depleted on the right side and we needed some reinforcements.

"For him to come in, I think he's played really well. At five-on-five, what he gives us is a little more speed, a little more physicality, but also a little more depth on the penalty kill. We're missing Arvidsson, so it allows him to play some minutes there, but we've been very happy with this game."

Saturday's match also marks the return of Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg to Oil Country, who both left this past offseason after signing offer sheets with St. Louis. Both are enjoying career years with the Blues, with Broberg having 12 points (2G, 10A) in 15 games and Holloway producing 16 points (8G, 8A).

"They're obviously great kids," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Saw them come into the league trying to find their way a little bit, and both guys have tons of talent and hard workers, so it'll be fun. You've got to contain their speed a little bit, but it's definitely fun to go against guys like that."

This morning's skate was optional for the Oilers, so lines are based on Thursday's 6-3 triumph over the Blue Jackets.

Stuart Skinner is expected to return to the crease and make his 18th start of the season as Edmonton's only change.

Kris speaks to the media before facing the St. Louis Blues

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. St. Louis below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Janmark - Henrique - Skinner
Perry - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Stecher
Kulak - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

