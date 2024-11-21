PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to debut on second line on Thursday vs. Wild

Forward Kasperi Kapanen will debut on Edmonton's second line against Minnesota in the absence of Zach Hyman & Viktor Arvidsson on Thursday night at Rogers Place

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – After being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday morning, forward Kasperi Kapanen is slated to make his Edmonton Oilers debut on the second line against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

"It's been a hectic couple of days here, but I'm happy to be here finally and kind of get a game right away," Kapanen said pre-game. "I'm just excited for the opportunity."

The Finnish forward was at left wing on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner for his first practice Thursday morning as a member of the Blue & Orange. With Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson both out tonight after not participating in the pre-game skate, Kapanen will bring an element of speed to a top-six role and play a part in Edmonton's top penalty-kill unit.

"I think I've got decent size, and I think my skating is probably the best attribute I have," he said. "So just try to use those as much as I can and just bring energy."

"Just play 100% every game. Like I said earlier, just kind of use my speed and my size and just try to be some sort of factor out there and help this team win. This team is obviously a great hockey team, so I'm just trying to help in any way I can."

Kapanen joining the lineup allows the Oilers to revert to having 12 forwards and six defencemen tonight with the recall of Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors to help make up for the absence of Hyman and Arvidsson.

Kasperi addresses the media before his Oilers debut on Thursday

Hyman is expected to miss four to seven days from a hit he received late in the second period of Tuesday's win over Ottawa, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed, and Arvidsson won't play tonight versus the Wild or Saturday against the New York Rangers after missing Edmonton's last three games due to injury.

Darnell Nurse was also on the ice for the first time on Thursday since suffering his upper-body injury from an illegal check from forward Ryan Reaves in Toronto, but the defenceman was operating as the seventh defenceman during this morning's skate and won't be ready to go in time to face the high-flying Wild.

Coach Knoblauch said there's a potential for Nurse to get back into the lineup this coming Saturday, which would be seven days into his given five-to-10-day recovery timeline. Following a visit from the Rangers to Rogers Place this weekend, the Oilers will have five days before Friday's when they face Utah Hockey Club for the first time on the road at Delta Center.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner was in the starter's net and the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate as he lines up to make his second start in a row following his 27-save performance against the Senators on Tuesday.

Darnell updates his status after practicing on Thursday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Minnesota below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Skinner - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Janmark - Henrique - Brown
Caggiula - Ryan - Perry

Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Stecher
Dermott - Emberson

Skinner
Pickard

