PROJECTED LINEUP: Kapanen to debut on second line on Thursday vs. Wild

EDMONTON, AB – After being claimed off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday morning, forward Kasperi Kapanen is slated to make his Edmonton Oilers debut on the second line against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at Rogers Place.

"It's been a hectic couple of days here, but I'm happy to be here finally and kind of get a game right away," Kapanen said pre-game. "I'm just excited for the opportunity."

The Finnish forward was at left wing on the second line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jeff Skinner for his first practice Thursday morning as a member of the Blue & Orange. With Zach Hyman and Viktor Arvidsson both out tonight after not participating in the pre-game skate, Kapanen will bring an element of speed to a top-six role and play a part in Edmonton's top penalty-kill unit.

"I think I've got decent size, and I think my skating is probably the best attribute I have," he said. "So just try to use those as much as I can and just bring energy."

"Just play 100% every game. Like I said earlier, just kind of use my speed and my size and just try to be some sort of factor out there and help this team win. This team is obviously a great hockey team, so I'm just trying to help in any way I can."

Kapanen joining the lineup allows the Oilers to revert to having 12 forwards and six defencemen tonight with the recall of Drake Caggiula from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors to help make up for the absence of Hyman and Arvidsson.