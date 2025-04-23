PROJECTED LINEUP: Kane to make his season debut in Game 2 vs. Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Kane Train has arrived.
After making his last appearance almost 10 months ago in the Stanley Cup Final, winger Evander Kane is set to make his season debut for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night when they face the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of their first-round series at Crypto.com Arena.
“It's obviously been a long time since I last played a game, so it’s nice to get in and get an opportunity to contribute,” Kane said after this morning’s skate.
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed following this morning's pre-game skate that Evander Kane has been cleared to make his return to the Oilers lineup for the first time since Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 10, 2024.
Kane has spent the past seven months recovering from surgery on Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles before he underwent further arthroscopic knee surgery on Jan. 9, having been on LTIR for the entire 2024-25 NHL campaign.
After spending significant time recovering and the past several weeks building up his fitness, the 33-year-old looks ready to make his long-awaited return for Game 2 at Crypto.com Arena after taking line rushes in a top-six white jersey alongside Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the second line.