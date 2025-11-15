PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returns to top line for season debut against Hurricanes

Zach Hyman will make his season debut on the first line with McDavid & Savoie along with power-play duties on Saturday at Lenovo Center when the Oilers visit the Hurricanes

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

RALEIGH, NC – Welcome back, Zach.

Oilers winger Zach Hyman skated on the top line next to Connor McDavid & Matt Savoie at this morning's pre-game skate before being activated off LTIR ahead of making his season debut on Saturday at Lenovo Center against the Carolina Hurricanes, where the Blue & Orange continue their seven-game road trip.

"It's great," Hyman said. "Exciting and a long time, so it's good to be back."

Zach talks ahead of making his season debut against the Hurricanes

Hyman missed the first 19 games of the regular season, continuing his rehabilitation and recovery from surgery for a fractured wrist that he sustained on a hit from Mason Marchment back on May 27 during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Five and a half months later, the 33-year-old is ready to be unleashed back in his top-line role and net-front power play duties after taking an additional two weeks from the first possible date he could be activated off LTIR on Nov. 1 to build more strength in his wrist while he continued to skate with his teammates.

"It was a long process," Hyman said. "It was hard, but I had great help. The staff here has been incredible, and I'm very fortunate to be with the Oilers because you get the best treatment and recovery advice, so it's been good."

"You've just got to be patient and have a positive outlook," he added. "This is the second time I've gone through something similar to this versus the ACL, so fortunately, I've had experience with a long layover. This was harder, obviously, watching the Stanley Cup Final and the surgery was more complicated, but a similar process."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said the extra recovery time for Hyman will go a long way in helping him play his typical hard-working role, digging for pucks on the forecheck, using his body on the cycle down low to protect the puck, and battling defencemen around the blue paint for scoring opportunities.

But beyond being an impactful top-six addition, the return of a veteran leader to the locker room will provide the Oilers with a major spark.

"Physically, he's ready to go. He's been skating for quite a while," Knoblauch said. "He feels energized and rested, and having Zach back will be a huge addition to our team. With how he handles the puck, he's been doing it for a while and he feels comfortable with it. But obviously, missing training camp and the games, it'll take a little bit of an adjustment period just getting used to the speed and making those plays under pressure.

"But we're very fortunate to have him back right now, and it'll be a boost for the team."

The return of Hyman on the top line with McDavid and Savoie on Saturday will feel like a brand-new addition to the team at the 20-game mark of the season after the likes of Roslovic and Savoie emerged as key contributors in his absence.

Kris speaks pre-game before the Oilers visit the Hurricanes

Savoie has seemingly found his spot on the top line with a goal and two assists in his last two games and will play on the left with the return of Hyman, while Roslovic has been everything the Oilers hoped for in an even-strength scorer and power-play option playing alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin.

Roslovic has 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 10 games, including three of those as power-play assists and two overtime winners.

"Jack has obviously scored a lot of key goals for us, on the power play and definitely in overtime, but there's a guy that we weren't anticipating," Knoblauch said. "Things didn't work out for him in the summer finding a place, and we were fortunate to be able to sign him, and he's been a great fit for our top six.

"As for Savy, maybe not initially did we have plans for him to be in the top six, but we knew he'd eventually have an opportunity to get there at some point in the season, whether that was game 10, 20 or 40. We knew he'd work himself in there, and I think a lot of his success is coming off of how well he's skating. Not only can he make plays under pressure, but he was rewarded with a goal the other night, and we really appreciate his tenacity working after pucks and being able to make that next play."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Hurricanes below:

Savoie - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Roslovic
Mangiapane - Henrique - Frederic
Janmark - Philp - Lazar

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Regula

Skinner
Pickard

