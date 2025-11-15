PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman returns to top line for season debut against Hurricanes

Savoie has seemingly found his spot on the top line with a goal and two assists in his last two games and will play on the left with the return of Hyman, while Roslovic has been everything the Oilers hoped for in an even-strength scorer and power-play option playing alongside Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin.
Roslovic has 11 points (5G, 6A) in his last 10 games, including three of those as power-play assists and two overtime winners.
"Jack has obviously scored a lot of key goals for us, on the power play and definitely in overtime, but there's a guy that we weren't anticipating," Knoblauch said. "Things didn't work out for him in the summer finding a place, and we were fortunate to be able to sign him, and he's been a great fit for our top six.
"As for Savy, maybe not initially did we have plans for him to be in the top six, but we knew he'd eventually have an opportunity to get there at some point in the season, whether that was game 10, 20 or 40. We knew he'd work himself in there, and I think a lot of his success is coming off of how well he's skating. Not only can he make plays under pressure, but he was rewarded with a goal the other night, and we really appreciate his tenacity working after pucks and being able to make that next play."