PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman back in lineup for Thursday's clash vs. Columbus

EDMONTON, AB – Finally, Zach is back.

Forward Zach Hyman will be back in the lineup on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"It's exciting. It's a great day," Hyman said. "Anytime you're back in the lineup, you're excited. That's what all of us love to do is play. It's no fun when you're on the sidelines watching, especially when you're a little banged up, so it's good to be back."

Hyman had a chance at playing on Tuesday during the concluding game of Edmonton's last three-game road trip in Las Vegas, but the decision was made to push back the 32-year-old's return by one more game, giving him two more days to get back to 100-percent health.

The assignment of forward Drake Caggiula to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors following their 1-0 defeat to the Golden Knights paved the way for Hyman to come back into the lineup tonight against the Blue Jackets.

"You're resting your body in a sense, right?" Hyman said. "Whatever is ailing you is getting a little bit of rest, so that's obviously a silver lining. But you want to be playing."

The winger missed five games with an undisclosed injury and will rejoin the team's top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid.