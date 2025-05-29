PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm to make his long-awaited return in Game 5 against the Stars

DALLAS, TX – The Viking is back and ready to conquer.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm will return to the lineup and make his 2025 playoff debut on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers attempt to eliminate the Dallas Stars from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center.

With a victory, Edmonton can advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year to face the defending champion Florida Panthers, who eliminated the Carolina Hurricanes in five games on Wednesday.

Ekholm was back alongside Evan Bouchard on the top defensive pairing during Thursday's pre-game skate at American Airlines Center, where the Oilers ran with a 12-and-six deployment of their forwards and defence over the option of having an extra blueliner in 11-and-seven to help manage his minutes.

The Swedish blueliner hasn't played since April 11, when he played only three shifts and 1:52 of ice time in his first game back from missing seven games due to an injury, which resulted in him missing the last four games of the regular season and all 15 games so far in the 2025 playoffs.