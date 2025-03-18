PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm & Hyman to return on Tuesday against Utah

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Mattias Ekholm and winger Zach Hyman will make their returns to the lineup while goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against Utah Hockey Club.

Ekholm missed six games for the Oilers due to injury, including all four games of Edmonton's four-game road trip through New York and New Jersey this past week where they finished 2-2-0 after winning consecutive games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

"A lot better," Ekholm said. "I got my voice back, but I've been battling a little bit of a lower body injury and it's kept me out, but the guys have done a great job and I'm feeling better, so that's exciting."

"It's hard to watch on TV. I don't really like that at all. You want to be part of it, especially during the stretch run coming down here, so I'm happy that I feel better. It was hard to watch just not being able to be part of it, but I thought they did a good job."