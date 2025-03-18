PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm & Hyman to return on Tuesday against Utah

Mattias Ekholm & Zach Hyman will make their returns to the Oilers lineup from injury on Tuesday while Calvin Pickard will get the start when Utah Hockey Club visits Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Mattias Ekholm and winger Zach Hyman will make their returns to the lineup while goaltender Calvin Pickard will get the start for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in the first game of a three-game homestand at Rogers Place against Utah Hockey Club.

Ekholm missed six games for the Oilers due to injury, including all four games of Edmonton's four-game road trip through New York and New Jersey this past week where they finished 2-2-0 after winning consecutive games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers.

"A lot better," Ekholm said. "I got my voice back, but I've been battling a little bit of a lower body injury and it's kept me out, but the guys have done a great job and I'm feeling better, so that's exciting."

"It's hard to watch on TV. I don't really like that at all. You want to be part of it, especially during the stretch run coming down here, so I'm happy that I feel better. It was hard to watch just not being able to be part of it, but I thought they did a good job."

Mattias speaks about getting back in the lineup on Tuesday against Utah

Hyman was 50/50 to play in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Rangers before being a late scratch because of an undisclosed injury, but the 32-year-old is set to take back his top-line spot alongside Connor McDavid.

Jeff Skinner is poised to fill out the top line after having an impactful game at Madison Square Garden on the weekend, and despite going pointless in his last six games, the winger from Toronto, Ont. has been building his game after moving around and coming in and out of the lineup at times this season.

"I think there are still parts of the game I want to continue to improve, but I think big picture, I feel like maybe it's starting to trend in the direction I would hope for, but it's hard to kind of distill it down to 10-game, 20-game segments while you're in it," Skinner said. "I think you just try and focus on the next day, and that's why I just try and keep building."

After earning the win with 24 saves and a game-winning assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory on Long Island, Pickard will make his 23rd start of the season as he and Stuart Skinner rotate starts for the Oilers following strong performances from each netminder over back-to-back victories.

Zach speaks about returning to the lineup to face Utah on Tuesday

Forward Derek Ryan was recalled from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday morning and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said there's a strong likelihood that the 38-year-old will see games down the stretch for the Oilers with his veteran experience and being right-handed centre depending on injuries and tactical decisions.

"Absolutely. Derek Ryan's back with our team and there's a very good likelihood that he'll be playing games at some point," Knoblauch said.

"Whether it's injuries or filling in for a role, he does a lot of things. One thing is being a veteran and a smart hockey player who doesn't make very many mistakes, which is important. Maybe there's other guys that provide a little more speed, physicality or some more offence, but Derek's all-around game is as good as anybody in that situation.

"Another thing that he does a lot for our team is faceoffs on the right-hand side. He might be the NHL leader on faceoffs. I believe he's about 60 percent on the year, and that's an important factor, especially late in a game. So he brings a lot of tangibles to our team."

Derek Ryan and Max Jones will serve as the extra forwards for the Oilers tonight with Hyman's return to the lineup, while defencemen John Klingberg and Troy Stecher will sit out on the back end.

Coach Knoblauch says that forward Trent Frederic will remain out through this week's three-game homestand, where the Oilers will host Utah (Tuesday), Winnipeg (Thursday) and Seattle (Saturday).

Jeff chats prior to playing on the top line Tuesday night vs. Utah

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Utah below:

Skinner - McDavid - Hyman
Perry - Draisaitl - Brown
Podkolzin -Nugent-Hopkins - Arvidsson
Janmark - Henrique - Kapanen

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Walman
Kulak - Emberson

Pickard
Skinner

