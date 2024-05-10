PROJECTED LINEUP: Draisaitl remains a game-time decision ahead of Game 2

Draisaitl wasn’t on the ice for the pre-game skate and didn’t participate in yesterday's full-team practice because of an innocuous and undisclosed injury he sustained during Wednesday’s 5-4 defeat, causing him to leave the bench for a brief spell during the second period before returning in the third to conclude the night with 16:37 of ice time and two assists.

The 28-year-old was feeling like a broken record on Friday morning by not disclosing when the injury happened or how much pain he was feeling as an elite player who's proven in previous postseasons that he's able to play through a lot of discomfort to continue competing.

“It's certainly not a big play because otherwise, anyone would’ve seen it," he said. "But again – man, I'm repetitive – I'll leave it at that for now.”

Back in 2022, Draisaitl played on a high-ankle sprain for the majority of the playoffs but was still able to record 17 points in five games against the Calgary Flames in the Second Round in a massive showing of grit and determination by the German.

“Obviously it's an important time of year and we all want to be out there and be playing,” Draisaitl said. “We love being in these moments, so obviously would take a lot, but like I said, we'll see tonight.

"Leo, he battles and he's a warrior and he'll do anything to play," Corey Perry said. "So we'll see how it goes tonight and go from there."