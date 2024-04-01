PROJECTED LINEUP: Ceci & Kulak healthy; Perry takes top-six spot in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO – Defencemen Cody Ceci and Brett Kulak will be available for the Oilers when they visit Enterprise Center on Monday night to begin a two-game road trip against the Blues.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed that the two blueliners are healthy and will be ready to return to the lineup tonight following some health hiccups in Edmonton’s 6-1 win over Anaheim on Saturday afternoon. Ceci missed the victory with an illness, while Kulak was only able to take his first shift and play 49 seconds before exiting with an apparent injury.

Stuart Skinner will get the start tonight against Jordan Binnington for the third time this season and the fifth time in his career following the two netminders' goaltending duel in Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime win during their last meeting back on Feb. 28 at Rogers Place.

Skinner made 32 saves to out-muster Binnington’s 33 stops on the night to help the Oilers claim the extra point. However, Edmonton's last visit to St. Louis back in mid-February wasn't as kind to Skinner, who surrendered five goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 defeat.