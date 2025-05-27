PROJECTED LINEUP: Arvidsson returns to Oilers lineup for Game 4 against the Stars

EDMONTON, AB – Winger Viktor Arvidsson will come back into the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place.

Arvidsson will replace Connor Brown, who was injured on a hit from defenceman Alex Petrovic in the second period of Sunday’s 6-1 Oilers victory in Game 3.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard is healthy enough to serve as backup to Stuart Skinner tonight, but Mattias Ekholm will remain out as he awaits his chance to make his 2025 playoffs debut at some point in this series.

Arvidsson will draw back in for the first time since Game 3 of the Second Round against the Vegas Golden Knights, having played well in nine games this postseason with a goal and three assists before Head Coach Kris Knoblauch decided to swap in Kasperi Kapanen, who scored the overtime-winning goal in Game 5 to send the Oilers to the Western Final.

"Of course, it's tough," Arvidsson said. "I thought I should be out there, but I'm just happy to be back. I think I played well during the time I was on the ice."

"I guess they wanted to make a change, and that's what they did, and that's how it was. Coming back, I think I have to play the same style of play as I did and as I've always done – bring energy, a lot of pucks to the net, bodies to the net, forecheck and play good defensively."