PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Utah

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said it took a lot of character from his team to come up with the victory in a tough match with the Rangers, and it provided a lot of building blocks for them to push forward into the final 15 games of the regular season after admittedly not having their best game overall since returning from the 4 Nations Face-Off.

“Arvidsson with that shot down the wall, that was a great play by him; then obviously, Connor’s for some insurance,” Knoblauch said. “But probably the story in the third period was how many blocked shots we had. Skinner, Podkolzin and Walman had I think five or six tonight. It was just a lot of guys digging in and doing the right thing.”

“Since [Florida], I think we've been building our game up because I think we were rock bottom those three games after the break. But since then, I think we've been getting better. There's still room for improvement. There are things that we can get better at, but it's been a gradual climb and that's what we want. We just want to get better.”

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists in a terrific performance alongside his linemates Arvidsson and Podkolzin and has five points (0G, 5A) over his last six games as he tries to find more offensive contributions while being relied upon as the pivot on the third line. In addition to being able to move to the wing, the longest-tenured Oiler is a vital piece of this roster regardless of his offence, but both player and coach know he's got more to give in that area.

Sunday was a great showing by No. 93, who has now surpassed the 40-point plateau in 11 of his 14 seasons after recording his ninth multi-point game of the campaign in New York.

“Ryan had a strong game and he's playing centre,” Knoblauch said. “Ryan's a little disappointed with his scoring, but when a player like him can play centre, it's about good touches the puck. You just feel like you're involved in the play a lot more, and I think about his games this year and probably his stronger games have been playing centre.

“Tonight besides a couple shifts playing left wing, pretty much all was at centre and another solid game from him.”