PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

Coach Knoblauch will be forced to make at least one change to his lineup after revealing that winger Connor Brown will be unavailable in Game 4 because of a hard check he sustained from defenceman Alex Petrovic during the second period of Sunday’s 6-1 win.

With Ekholm's impending return after Knoblauch characterized his status as “undecided” for Tuesday, the Oilers could decide to go with 11 forwards and seven defencemen if the Swedish blueliner is available and if the bench boss sees value in having the extra defenceman.

But considering how well Edmonton’s defence has played since they injected Troy Stecher into the lineup in place of Ty Emberson for Game 4 of their Second Round series against the Golden Knights, you can understand the bench boss’ trepidation to alter his blueline.

"I don't want to take anybody out. It's a tough situation," Knoblauch said. "The same thing when we changed up our forwards. We took out Arvidsson and he'd been playing pretty well. We felt that our team needed something at that moment and unfortunately, he had to be the guy. Not that there was anything against his game, it was just a change. And with our defence right now, the six are playing extremely well. It's a difficult situation to handle. If you go 11 and 7, the rotation and the rhythm change. But also, you might have to take out somebody who doesn't deserve to be taken out.

Ekholm understands the need to preserve the cohesiveness currently on the Oilers blueline and feels in no rush to get back into the lineup, though he knows he'll be ready when the time comes for him to make his return at some point in this series.

"You look at Stetcher right now, he's playing unbelievable," Ekholm said. "John [Klingberg] and all these guys have come in and they've played really well. Stu obviously plays well too, so a little added extra pressure. But at the same time, I knew that my injury wasn't going to be Second Round at all. I knew at the very earliest it was Third Round. If you're in the third round, your team's not playing badly, and nobody is a passenger at that point, so that's not surprising to me.

"I'm happier that the D core has played really well throughout the playoffs. It's not my decision at the end of the day – it's the coach and the management – but if I do come in, it's just a matter of keeping it simple and trying to fit in. I've played with these guys for a bit, so I do not worry too much about that. But guys have been playing great, and I'm really happy to see how our D core has handled everything so far."