PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed three assists and has now produced seven points (2G, 5A) in three games this series, while his commitment to defending and his place on the penalty kill make him the 'Swiss Army Knife' of the Oilers, who brings a lot of different intangibles to the table every night.
"I've heard the term 'Swiss Army Knife' in the last 24 hours, so I'll just continue to repeat it," Kane said. "He's a player who is very versatile. He sees the ice well, has good poise out there, can make plays, and he's had a really good playoffs. He's had an even better series. So if we can continue to get that type of game from him, that helps our team greatly."
Zach Hyman's personal vendetta against anything that moves in these playoffs – be it an opposing defenceman or the puck – has seen the winger throw an astounding 109 hits to go with five goals and six assists in 14 games after going plus-five with two goals, an assist and 10 hits in Sunday's Game 4 victory.
But defensively is where the Oilers have won games, continuing to shut down the Stars in Game 3 with the help of their offence sustaining as much possession time as possible to reduce the amount of time they have to defend hard and absorb pressure in their own zone.
In addition to finding the right combinations on the blueline in the absence of Mattias Ekholm, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch thinks the Oilers have done an incredible job figuring out their team's identity in these playoffs.
"Since I've started coaching, my emphasis has been 'a good defence is a good offence', and the more time you can spend in the offensive zone, the more time the puck's on your stick," he said. "That's not making blind passes, not giving away the puck, quality breakouts and stuff like that. I think that's really important.
"Of course, the defensive part of it where you're checking is important, but I think with this team, we've got many good offensive players who like to have the puck. I think that's part of why we're a good defensive team."