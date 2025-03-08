PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

Max Jones, who made his Oilers debut on Thursday following a trade from Boston along with forward Trent Frederic, notched his first point in Blue & Orange with a heads-up pass off the rush to Corey Perry, who finished the play. The two forwards were teammates in Anaheim and found instant chemistry, with Jones becoming the third Edmonton player this season to score on his debut (Noah Philp & Matt Savoie)

"I was thinking that pass usually isn't something a fourth line should be making coming out of the zone like that," Jones said. "But I just saw him skating so fast, I didn't even know if it was Perrs. I was joking with him. I was like, 'I don't remember you skating that fast in Anaheim.'

"He was just like, 'Come on, give me a break.' But he was flying, so I just flicked it over there and got lucky."

Oilers GM Stan Bowman also confirmed Friday that Evander Kane will miss the rest of the regular season, and his timeline for when he returns in the playoffs is unknown. The 33-year-old scored 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games last year, followed by four goals and four assists in 20 appearances during the 2024 Playoffs.

"We don't exactly know when that will be. It's not going to be in the regular season," Bowman said. "Will it be at the start of the playoffs? He will definitely be back playing for us this year, so he's got a lot of elements that can be game-changing."

Having the ability to place Kane on Long Term Injured Reserve (LTIR), management utilized that extra cap space before the Trade Deadline by acquiring defenceman Jake Walman for a first-round pick and prospect Carl Berglund at midnight on Thursday.

The Toronto native has scored six goals and 26 assists for a career-high 32 points in 50 games with the Sharks this season, and 31 goals and 52 assists over 252 career NHL games with San Jose, Detroit and St. Louis. Oilers management didn't hesitate going out and getting their guy by paying the price necessary to Sharks GM Mike Grier to add Walman's talents and contract, which will pay him a cap hit of $3.4 million for this season and next.

"I think that was a big part of the reason we got Walman was because we stepped up and gave him a first rounder, and I don't know if they had that from other teams," Bowman said. "But I think that's what ultimately got it done for us. We didn't mess around and try to get too cute with it. We saw a player we valued and we went out and got them. So first-round picks are valuable, but players are even more valuable for where we are, so we were aggressive on that front."

Walman will wear number 96 for the Oilers, which has never been worn before in the franchise's history.