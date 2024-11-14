PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

EDMONTON, AB – After winning a 4-3 OT thriller against the Islanders, the Edmonton Oilers will look to replicate their strong offensive output against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night when they end off a two-game homestand at Rogers Place.

The stars went above and beyond as Evan Bouchard (1G, 2A), Leon Draisaitl (2G) and Connor McDavid (1G, 3A) combined for nine points. Connor McDavid recorded his 996th, 997th, 998th and 999th career points (contributing on all Oilers goals) and is just one point shy of 1,000 for his career.

“He hits milestones all the time, but I think this one is a special one,” said Zach Hyman, who is coming off back-to-back career years playing on McDavid’s line. “Not many people get there - but for him, it is just another game.”

Hyman is exactly right. With a point in Thursday’s game, Connor McDavid will become the fourth-youngest player (Gretzky, Lemieux, Yzerman) to reach 1,000 points, as well as being the fourth-fastest to do it (Gretzky, Lemieux, Bossy).

“I hope I’m not going to jinx it, but I have a feeling it’s not going to get to Toronto, so knock on wood,” said Leon Draisaitl post-game on Tuesday. “We’re not talking greatness; we’re talking legendary type stuff.”

It is well known around the NHL the modesty that McDavid has shown and continues to show and that will not change even at point 1,000.

“(Connor McDavid) has grown up with a ton of attention and a ton of people telling him how great he is,” Hyman said Wednesday. “I think for someone who has grown up with that spotlight, it is incredible how humble he is.”