PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

Connor McDavid chases 1,000 points as the Oilers host the Predators on Thursday at Rogers Place

By Ryan Reed
@mryanreed EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Nashville Predators on Thursday night to close a two-game homestand at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:00 pm MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED.

McDavid vs. NYI is the WD-40 Next Level Performance of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – After winning a 4-3 OT thriller against the Islanders, the Edmonton Oilers will look to replicate their strong offensive output against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night when they end off a two-game homestand at Rogers Place.

The stars went above and beyond as Evan Bouchard (1G, 2A), Leon Draisaitl (2G) and Connor McDavid (1G, 3A) combined for nine points. Connor McDavid recorded his 996th, 997th, 998th and 999th career points (contributing on all Oilers goals) and is just one point shy of 1,000 for his career.

“He hits milestones all the time, but I think this one is a special one,” said Zach Hyman, who is coming off back-to-back career years playing on McDavid’s line. “Not many people get there - but for him, it is just another game.”

Hyman is exactly right. With a point in Thursday’s game, Connor McDavid will become the fourth-youngest player (Gretzky, Lemieux, Yzerman) to reach 1,000 points, as well as being the fourth-fastest to do it (Gretzky, Lemieux, Bossy).

“I hope I’m not going to jinx it, but I have a feeling it’s not going to get to Toronto, so knock on wood,” said Leon Draisaitl post-game on Tuesday. “We’re not talking greatness; we’re talking legendary type stuff.”

It is well known around the NHL the modesty that McDavid has shown and continues to show and that will not change even at point 1,000.

“(Connor McDavid) has grown up with a ton of attention and a ton of people telling him how great he is,” Hyman said Wednesday. “I think for someone who has grown up with that spotlight, it is incredible how humble he is.”

Zach speaks on Wednesday about McDavid nearing 1,000 points

In Edmonton's win on Tuesday, the special teams not only passed the eye test, but were also impressive statistically. The Oilers killed off both penalties they took and converted on one of the two power-play opportunities they had.

While their penalty kill is still last in the NHL (61.0 percent), their power play sits just outside the lower third at 21st in the league (17.5 percent) which is a massive improvement from even a week ago.

“It’s building momentum,” said Connor McDavid about the power play post-game on Tuesday.

“We are starting to get the looks that we want, starting to get pucks back and doing the things that we want to do… I thought the last two games have been a step in the right direction for that.”

To say Leon Draisaitl has played well against the Nashville Predators would be a massive understatement. Over his last 16 games against Nashville, he has posted a remarkable 25 goals and 41 points, including a three-point night a couple of weeks ago on Halloween. He has recorded five points on three separate occasions during this hot streak.

Draisaitl has ten multi-goal games against the Predators, which is the most of any player in the history of the NHL against Nashville, while his 27 career goals against the franchise are the second most of any player against the Predators, trailing only Jarome Iginla (42).

Connor McDavid, who will be chasing point 1,000 in front of a sold-out Rogers Place crowd, is on a 14-game point streak against the Predators, having posted nine goals and 34 points over that span.

Kris speaks after the team skated at Rogers Place on Wednesday

The Nashville Predators are off to a poor start to say the least. They find themselves tied with the Montreal Canadiens for dead-last in the NHL in a season where they had Stanley Cup aspirations.

"I'm trying to do some things right now," Predators General Manager Barry Trotz said earlier this month. "We will be limited a little bit because of some of the contracts that we do have. If we don't get it going, then I'm going to start our rebuild plan."

That's not exactly what you want to hear from a team that went out and signed two former Stanley Cup champions in Steven Stamkos and Johnathan Marchessault, and a lockdown defenceman in Brady Skjei, to long-term contracts.

However, there is some optimism as they have picked up three of a possible four points in their last two outings heading into Edmonton. They dominated Utah Hockey Club in a 4-0 rout Saturday before dropping an overtime decision to the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday. The Predators have been rising as of late, and the Oilers should expect a hungry opponent.

Filip Forsberg leads the way like he always has since making his debut during the 2012-2013 campaign with eight goals and thirteen points in 16 games, while Swiss Army Knife defencemen Roman Josi is second on the team in points with 11.

The projected starter for the Oilers is Calvin Pickard, who has beaten the Predators in both matchups this year, stopping 51 of the 54 shots (.944 SV%) he has faced. In net for the Predators is expected to be Juuse Saros, who has posted an impressive .911 SV% despite the team’s underwhelming start.

Saros will likely be Finland’s starting goalie come to the Four Nations Face-off in February.

