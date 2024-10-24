PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

EDMONTON, AB – Sidney Crosby is still the same Sidney Crosby, says Connor McDavid, along with his admiration for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ captain he grew up idolizing before he himself became a leader in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.

“He hasn't seemed to change at all,” McDavid said. “He just has great year after great year. It's so impressive to see from someone that I obviously grew up admiring and still do to this day.”

As Rogers Place prepares to enshrine the names of Craig MacTavish & Randy Gregg in the Ring of Honour on Hall of Fame Night, it’s only right that the matchup should fit the occasion as McDavid & Crosby get set to face off for the 14th time in their careers.

“It doesn't seem like he's showing any signs of slowing down, but it's always special to go up against Sid, Malkin, Letang and all the guys over there that have been part of so many great teams.”

The Oilers hold a record of 7-3-3 in those 13 previous meetings and have outscored the Penguins 51-35 – including six straight wins and back-to-back victories last season with a 6-1 win on home ice on March 3 and a 4-0 shutout out at the PPG Paints Arena on March 10.

McDavid has 27 points (9G, 18A) in 13 head-to-head meetings with Crosby, while Sid has picked up seven (3G, 4A), which included an OT winner on Oct. 23, 2018 at Rogers Place.

The Oilers captain is 10 points away from the 1,000-career mark entering his 653rd game, and if he can do it in three games – a point difference he's covered 13 times in his career – he'd become the third-fastest player in NHL history to reach the mark ahead of Mike Bossy (656 GP), trailing only Wayne Gretzky (424 GP) and Mario Lemieux (513 GP).