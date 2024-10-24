PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Penguins

Crosby is coming off his 13th season with 80-plus points after recording 42 goals and 94 points in 2023-24 at 37 years old, showing that age is just a number like the Pittsburgh captain’s famous No. 97 on his sweater. The Cole Harbour, NS product sits 10th all-time in points with 1,603 (trails Joe Sakic for ninth by 38 points), and his 1,603 points are the sixth most by a player with one franchise.
McDavid & his No. 97 reached 100 points for the fourth straight season and seventh overall, reaching the 100-assist threshold (32G, 100A) for only the fourth time in NHL history while captaining the Oilers to a Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The two have combined to win seven Art Ross Trophies, five Hart Memorial Trophies, three Maurice Richard Trophies and three Conn Smythe Trophies, but what they’ve yet to ever be is teammates on the international stage – something that will change this February at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
“I'm really looking forward to it,” McDavid said. “Obviously to play with Sid, but to play with so many of the guys – Nate [MacKinnon], Makar, the list goes on and on. Great Canadian players and I’m really looking forward to that event. All four teams will be really good teams, and it’ll be highly competitive, and it's anyone's tournament to win.”
As for who should wear the ‘C’ for Canada, that’s a no-brainer, McDavid adds.
“Should be Sid,” he said. “Should be Sid, for sure.”
Before that happens, however, there are three-and-a-half months of NHL hockey to play, and both captains will be leading their teams out in search of two points on Friday night's Hall of Fame Night at Rogers Place.
“I don't think it’ll be any different. We still want to win,” McDavid said. “He still wants to win tomorrow and that competitive fire will be there. But come February, we'll be teammates and that'll be a great time too.”