PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – Following their 6-3 win over the Golden Knights, the Edmonton Oilers will look to avenge last season’s Stanley Cup Final defeat to the Florida Panthers when they try to continue their win streak on Monday night against the defending champions.

The Oilers have won five consecutive games and eight of their last nine dating back to Nov. 21 following Leon Draisaitl's three-point afternoon and goaltender Stuart Skinner making 38 saves on Saturday against Vegas. Edmonton's lone defeat over their last nine games, a 1-0 shutout loss to the Golden Knights, was a game in which the Oilers outplayed their opposition but were still handed the loss.

Edmonton has outscored their opponents 39-17 over that nine-game sample size, a stretch that's brought them back within three points of the Pacific Division lead.

“We created looks earlier on in the season, they just didn’t seem to go our way,” Draisaitl said. “Everything is a little more clean right now and we are hitting the right spots at the right time.”

If their play remains at that level of clean, they will be in the Stanley Cup Final conversation come playoff time.