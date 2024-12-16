PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

At the 16:32 mark of the second period on Saturday, Jack Eichel checked Mattias Ekholm hard into the boards, sparking animosity among players and fans for the dirty hit that wasn't called.
“When you are a D-man, those are scary moments,” Darnell Nurse shared post-game Saturday about hte hit on his teammate. “I am sure [Jack Eichel] didn’t intend to push him like that, but I don’t know what they saw.”
“I don’t know what to say, I felt it was pretty self-explanatory,” Mattias Ekholm added. “The explanation I got was that [the ref] didn’t think the cross-check was that forceful. I kind of look at the whole picture… Obviously, I think it’s a penalty.”
Eichel does not have a history of major penalties as he received his first career game misconduct when he speared the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov on Mar. 30 earlier this calendar year.
In Florida, the Panthers have been their usual consistent selves. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, they have posted a 70-35-8 regular season record including a Stanley Cup Finals victory last season over the Oilers. They also appeared in the Final during the 2022-23 season.
However, as of late, the Panthers have struggled, having failed to score a goal over the first two games of their Western Canada road trip and losing by a combined score of 7-0. The Panthers were shut out 3-0 by the Flames on Saturday night.