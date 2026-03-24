PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – The Edmonton Oilers will continue their push for the playoffs when they start a two-game road trip this week with a visit to Delta Center on Tuesday to take on the Utah Mammoth.

The Blue & Orange are 4-0-0 against the NHL's newest franchise and will make their first of two visits to Utah over their remaining 11 games of the regular season, having already beaten the Mammoth 6-3 back at Rogers Place back on Oct. 28 in their first meeting.

Edmonton dropped the final two games of its homestand that finished 2-2-0 after falling 5-3 to the Lightning on Sunday, going 0-for-3 on the power play and conceding two shorthanded goals – one an empty-netter to secure Tampa Bay's victory. Nikita Kucherov had four points (2G, 2A) to overtake Connor McDavid in the NHL's scoring race.

With the Pacific Division being wide open this season, the Oilers have a chance to make a strong final push to secure the division title, knowing that despite some hardships this year, they're still in a playoff spot with the chance to win it.