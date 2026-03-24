PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

"It's been up and down. A trying year for sure," McDavid said on Monday. "With that being said, we're 71 games in and still in a playoff spot; still with a chance to win the division. When you look at it that way, there are a lot of positive things.
"So it doesn't really matter how we got here. It doesn't really matter the division you play in. We're 11 games left with a chance to get in, and not only get in, but even win our division. So we'll look at the positives there."
However, their main focus remains on getting into the playoffs
"We've got to get in first," McDavid added. "I think that's obviously the unique situation, so you can't just say, 'We'll be ready to go'. And when the playoffs come, we've got to find a way to get in. We've got 11 games left to secure our spot and it starts with a couple of big ones on the road."