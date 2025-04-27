PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 4)

EDMONTON, AB – “We’ll only get better.”

That’s what Connor Brown said after he scord twice in Edmonton’s 7-4 victory on Friday in Game 3 at Rogers Place, bringing their first-round series with the Kings to 2-1 as they look to even up the series on home ice in Game 4 on Sunday night.

The Oilers scored four unanswered goals in the third period, tying the game at 4-4 on Evander Kane’s hard work in the crease jamming it under Darcy Kuemper before Evan Bouchard’s power-play tally just 10 seconds later wound up as the winner after the Kings failed on a crucial coach’s challenge.

Edmonton finally got its power play going with its first two PPGs, both scored by Bouchard, who has two goals and three assists in the series.

Los Angeles still went 2-for-2 on the power play, but each was scored late on the man advantage, and the Oilers penalty kill looked much more composed against the Kings’ five-man top unit that’s now converted seven times on 12 opportunities in the series.

"Obviously, we want to try to get our power play involved. We understand how important special teams are in these series," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Sometimes, they can make or break series, and the first two games they've had the advantage. So we wanted to try to turn it.

"I thought we had some good plans to get some quick attacks and obviously, it worked out for us on the PK side. I thought we did better things yesterday. They still stung us, so it's important to stay out of the box at this point. But I thought the way that we were moving and kind of working together, they're kind of two quick ones that they scored, so it's definitely coming for us."

Connor McDavid and Connor Brown added empty-net goals, and the Oilers received 24 saves from Calvin Pickard to earn the victory that keeps the momentum in their favour heading into Sunday’s Game 4 back at Rogers Place.