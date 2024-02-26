PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

Zach Hyman had two goals to get the Oilers back to within a goal of the Flames, down 3-2 midway through the second period, but their lack of defensive details, discipline and a few extra saves from Skinner contributed to their downfall against their divisional and provincial rivals.

"It wasn't going well, but man, we were we fighting out there. Literally and figuratively," Skinner said. "We were grinding and we never gave up, which is really important for this group. No matter if it's 10-0 for the other team, the guys in here, we don't give up. But for myself personally, I think it's just managing the emotions of it. You do feel frustrated with the results, but ultimately, I can't do anything about it now. But what I can do is look back on what I can do to improve and to help this team to win."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has seen his team navigate this difficult stretch with the purpose of making the right plays, but wants to see his team get back to whats made them successful during his time behind the bench begginning on Monday with another difficult Pacific Division test against Los Angeles.

The Kings shut out the Oilers 4-0 in their last meeting on Feb. 10, which was also Head Coach Jim Hiller's first game as bench boss for the Black & Silver. Since then, Under his leadership, the Kings are 6-2-0 and level on points with Edmonton for the third spot in the Pacific Division despite one less game played.

"I think we have good intentions and it's not that we're taking shortcuts, but I think we're just a little bit lethargic, a little bit slow to close plays and it's just leading to them giving a little more room and space to make those. And yeah, I think that's the biggest thing. And then also through that stretch, the winning stretch, our goaltending was outstanding. Like, they covered up a lot of mistakes. So our defensive play was better, but so was our goaltending. And right now both can better.