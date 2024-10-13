PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

Through two games of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Perry is responsible for Edmonton’s only even-strength goal after the 39-year-old found the back of the net during the second period of Saturday’s defeat to Chicago off a fortuitous bounce in front that struck defenceman TJ Brodie.

Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal in the third period, but the Blackhawks scored three straight over the second and third periods before never relinquishing their lead. Chicago received goals on the man advantage from Seth Jones and late in the final frame from Teuvo Teravainen while the German was in the box, putting the wrap on another disappointing result early in the season for the Blue & Orange.

"There's no complacency," said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who recorded his 700th career NHL point with an assist. "We want to go right now. We did not like the position we were in last year after the start. We don't want to find ourselves in that again. We talked about it, we know what's at stake, so it's important right now that we find a way to bounce back tomorrow."

Through 11 games, the Oilers have been outscored 11-2 and outworked on special teams, registering one power-play goal on four chances and allowing four PPGs against on six opportunities.

“I don't know. It's a new season,” Perry said. “There are new guys, and some guys left. It's not the same team, and we have to figure out how we want to play and the way the style we want to play.

“Right now, it's 6-0 in the first game, and then you give up another five in this game. It's not the recipe.”