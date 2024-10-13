PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers host the Flames in the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place on Sunday night as they search of their first victory of the season in the second game of a back-to-back

Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers

© 2022 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Oilers can claim their first win of the season on Saturday night as they wrap up a weekend back-to-back at Rogers Place on Sunday in the Battle of Alberta against the Flames.

The Oilers fall to the Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – "No excuses," Corey Perry said post-game on Saturday night.

It’s time to lock in.

With the Calgary Flames visiting Rogers Place on Sunday for the Battle of Alberta, the Oilers will be looking to improve in all facets of their game to prevent themselves from starting the new campaign 0-3 after losing their second straight on Saturday to the Chicago Blackhawks by a 5-2 score.

“You can make all excuses in the world or say whatever you want, but everybody's got to look at themselves in the mirror, start to bear down and make those plays hard,” the veteran forward added. “It's frustrating.”

“We had chances. It's about bearing down harder on our stick. You can say all the cliché words, but they're not going in the net, so you can put that out the window. It's all about hard work. That's what it's all about.”

Corey talks after scoring in a 5-2 loss to Chicago at Rogers Place

Through two games of the 2024-25 NHL regular season, Perry is responsible for Edmonton’s only even-strength goal after the 39-year-old found the back of the net during the second period of Saturday’s defeat to Chicago off a fortuitous bounce in front that struck defenceman TJ Brodie.

Leon Draisaitl added a power-play goal in the third period, but the Blackhawks scored three straight over the second and third periods before never relinquishing their lead. Chicago received goals on the man advantage from Seth Jones and late in the final frame from Teuvo Teravainen while the German was in the box, putting the wrap on another disappointing result early in the season for the Blue & Orange.

"There's no complacency," said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who recorded his 700th career NHL point with an assist. "We want to go right now. We did not like the position we were in last year after the start. We don't want to find ourselves in that again. We talked about it, we know what's at stake, so it's important right now that we find a way to bounce back tomorrow."

Through 11 games, the Oilers have been outscored 11-2 and outworked on special teams, registering one power-play goal on four chances and allowing four PPGs against on six opportunities.

“I don't know. It's a new season,” Perry said. “There are new guys, and some guys left. It's not the same team, and we have to figure out how we want to play and the way the style we want to play.

“Right now, it's 6-0 in the first game, and then you give up another five in this game. It's not the recipe.”

Kris discusses his side's 5-2 defeat to Chicago on Saturday night

On the penalty kill, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has observed his skaters going through a feel-out process with one another over the first two games that they’ll need to figure out as the Oilers work to integrate a couple of new pieces into their short-handed system.

"Mostly just not having the right pressure points," Knoblauch said. "I think we've been in position and they've made some nice plays as a four-man unit out there. Everyone's got to be in sync, knowing when to pressure and they have to know when somebody's going to push down. The other guy's got to strike because one guy's pushing and another guy's not striking. It's not putting them in position; instead, it's getting us out of position.”

After it wasn’t Stuart Skinner’s night on Wednesday against Winnipeg with five goals allowed on 14 shots, Calvin Pickard wasn’t his sharpest on Saturday, making 15-of-20 saves in his first start of the season which included a few he'd like back.

On Sunday, Skinner will return between the pipes to face the Flames after Pickard was slated to get the start against the Blackhawks.

But as it's always been preached by this club, team defending is a collaborative effort that begins with the five skaters in front of their netminder.

"Obviously, you look at the stats and it doesn't look very good," Knoblauch said. "I know those two can play better than they have, but I know our team in front of them can play a lot better."

Ryan speaks after hitting 700 career points in Saturday's loss

The Oilers generated 38 shots on Saturday night but lacked the necessary finish that was needed to keep up with the Blackhawks – most notably Connor Bedard and Teuvo Teravainen, who combined for seven points in Chicago's victory.

Nugent-Hopkins had a glorious chance to cut their lead to one with the net empty late in the contest, but couldn't beat Petr Mrazek's blocker as Edmonton's hopes for a comeback faded in the last few minutes. Though they had their moments, Nugent-Hopkins says there's plenty more the Oilers can do to create more offensive opportunities.

"I felt like that the other night too," he said. "Obviously, giving up five and six; you're not going to outscore that most nights, but at the same time, we have been around it. I guess it's just a matter of battling, finding a way to put it in, and getting those second and third opportunities and playing off that we have been around it.

"It's nice we get to get back at it tomorrow."

The Flames are 2-0 to begin their year, getting a huge four-point performance from Jonathan Huberdeau in a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Tonight's game against the Oilers will also be their second match in as many nights.

Calgary opened the season with a 6-5 OT comeback victory over the Canucks on Wednesday night in Vancouver, receiving another goal from Huberdeau as the forward looks to rebound from a tough year in Cow Town in '23-24.

Goaltender Dan Vladar is expected to start for the Flames on Sunday.

