PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

McDavid has been alongside fellow superstar Leon Draisaitl and winger Trent Frederic on the top line for nearly all of preseason, with his regular linemate Zach Hyman officially starting the season on Long Term Injury Reserve as he continues to recover from surgery for a broken wrist he suffered during the playoffs in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars.

Rookies Matt Savoie, Isaac Howard and forwards Noah Philp and David Tomasek all cracked Edmonton's opening night lineup after some cap shuffling involved with finalizing rosters around the NHL on Monday, with Howard and Tomasek being called up from AHL Bakersfield and looking set for their NHL debuts against the Flames on the fourth line with Adam Henrique.

Savoie, who looks poised for a breakout and was on the right wing of the second line with Andrew Mangiapane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins during Tuesday's practice at Rogers Place, looks to lead the youth movement up front for the Oilers that will be relied upon this season for production and energy.

"Extremely, extremely important," McDavid said of young players on the roster. "You need older guys, you need core guys, and you need some young talent. Stan and Jeff have done a great job of going out and adding that in under difficult circumstances. Savs, Howie Podsy, and Rags is going to start with us, so there are a lot of promising things going on, and I think that that's exciting and important for our group. They're going to be a big part of this, just as everyone in this room will be."

After recording a goal and two assists while showing good two-way play for the Oilers over five pre-season games, Noah Philp will centre a powerful, physical and fast third line alongside Vasily Podkolzin & Kasperi Kapanen that's been designed by Coach Knoblauch to be hard to play against.

Knoblauch said he liked what he saw from Philp last season when was recalled to the Oilers for a three-game stint late in the regular season – the third of his career after all 15 of his NHL games came in 2024-25, including his debut and first point against Nashville on Oct. 31 – and this year he's looked like a much-improved player.

"Size and speed," he said. "Big guys that cover a lot of ice and can move around quite well, and you get the three of them playing with a high energy, high tempo, and they're going to be difficult to play against. You saw it last year a little bit. When we had all our injuries, we recalled Noah at the end of the year. I know Noah played on a line with Kapanen, and Jones was on their left winger, but now it's Podkolzin and they played really well together. There were only a few games, and it was at the end of the season, so I don't want to look too much into it, but we needed to have a line like that and felt it could help to have an identity that's hard to play against."