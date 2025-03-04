PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

The Oilers return to Rogers Place this week for three games after ending a five-game losing streak and a difficult road trip to the East Coast with a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Calvin Pickard had to make 35 saves including a last-minute breakaway stop on Sebastian Aho to preserve the win, earning himself his seventh victory in his last eight starts and tying his career-high for wins with 15 (2016-17 with COL).

Adam Henrique recorded a shorthanded goal and Corey Perry notched his 13th goal of the season for the Oilers, who finally got themselves back in the win column coming out of the 4 Nations Face-Off break after feeling better about their effort levels in the previous two games against Florida and Carolina.

"I thought we played two high-end teams and competed hard," winger Connor Brown said. "I think at the end of the day, our compete level was ramped up. We were winning one-on-one battles, holding onto pucks and just playing off the forecheck a little more too. I thought we were just getting the puck behind them, simplifying our game and not giving them anything. So, you know, they kind of had to earn their chance and stuff.

"It was a building block, so it's a good time of the year to go through that type of adversity and identify some holes in your game and get better."

With 22 regular-season games remaining, the Oilers feel they can push on from their recent struggles and put themselves in a good position to challenge for first place in the Pacific Division before hitting their stride in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"We're excited to string some together here to play our best hockey coming down the stretch. That's what matters," Connor McDavid said. "It's not about who starts the season best or has the best December or January – it's about who can come down the stretch hot and go into the playoffs on a high note. That's what we're excited about."