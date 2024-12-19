PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

EDMONTON, AB – After falling in a high-scoring rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final on Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers will continue their five-game homestand leading into the holiday break on Thursday night when they welcome the Boston Bruins to Rogers Place.

The Oilers had their five-game winning streak snapped in a barnburner of a 6-5 loss on Monday to the Florida Panthers, where the Oilers scored three unanswered goals in the second period but couldn't close the game off, giving up three of the last four tallies and the game's winning goal to the defending champions on a Carter Verhaeghe marker with 6:55 left in regulation.

“We know we aren’t going to win many games giving up six goals,” said Leon Draisaitl, who posted a goal and an assist in the defeat. “If we keep it to two or three, most nights, we give ourselves a pretty good chance to win the game.”

The Oilers are 18-3-1 this season when giving up three or fewer goals, with their regulation losses coming in a 1-0 loss to Vegas, a 3-0 shutout to Montreal and a 3-0 blanking against New Jersey. Having an average age of 30.5 years old coming into the season, the Oilers traded youth for experience and know what they have as far as leadership goes.

“We have a veteran group that understands what's on the line every night and at different times of the season," said Adam Henrique, who will turn 35 years old in February, said after Tuesday's practice. "When things are ramped up, the team ramps up."

“I think the team does a good job within each game responding if we’re down."