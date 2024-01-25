PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Skinner was particularly excellent over the first two periods, making 21 saves to keep Columbus from taking advantage of his teammates’ 21 giveaways in the opening 40 minutes before Edmonton made good on their goaltender’s crease support in the final frame.

“I think it starts off with Stu keeping us in that game,” said Warren Foegele, who scored his 10th goal of the season in the first period. “It honestly could have been 5-0 after the first two periods. He was rock solid and he's been playing unbelievable. And as a group coming into the third, we knew we needed to better. I thought we were playing quicker, direct, and you could see by the pace of play we were playing with in the third.”

Skinner made a massive breakaway glove save on former Flames' forward Johnny Gaudreau before conceding a goal to Dmitri Voronkov to make it 1-1 heading into the first intermission, but being able to keep his team in striking distance with his saves is just the kind of impact Skinner's been putting forward over Edmonton's incredible winning run.

"I think that's why us goalies love to play the game," he said. "I think moments like that where you're able to come up with a couple of big saves and keep your team in it, it's a big part of our job is just being able to give our team a chance to win. I think I did that for a couple of periods, and then in the third period, we took it home. So it's really good pushback by our group."