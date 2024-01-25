PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Evander Kane became the 10th separate player on the Oilers with a game-winning goal during the streak when he gave his team the lead 4:53 into the third period before Connor McDavid scored just 55 seconds later to make it 3-1 on his 17th goal of the season.
Dylan Holloway picked up his first goal since returning from a two-month injury absence in this past Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, and the 22-year-old's move centre on the fourth line has provided strong early returns for Edmonton's head coach Kris Knoblauch, who's liked what he's seen with his versatility since getting him back into the lineup.
"He's played two really good games for us and he's played a little bit night tonight on the left wing, but primarily he's been a centre," Knoblauch said. "It's nice to know that you've got that center depth because you never know what happens and it's nice to have that. And he's been physical, he's been fast, he's been really reliable just on the defensive side of the puck, so it's a good addition for our team."
The Oilers have won a franchise-record 12 straight games while allowing two or fewer goals in each contest, while the Blackhawks have scored two or fewer goals in six of their last seven games.
Chicago is currently in their ninth set of back-to-back games this season and are 1-7-0 this year in the second leg of consecutive games on consecutive nights. On Wednesday, the 'Hawks were defeated 6-2 by the Seattle Kraken to suffer their 18th consecutive road defeat – a losing streak where they own a -54 goal differential.